Since he was a young boy, Prince Harry was very close with his entire family, including his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, mother Princess Diana, father Prince Charles, brother Prince William, and sister-in-law Kate Middleton. However, when Harry met Meghan Markle, his relationship with the Royal Family started to sour. Initially there were rumors that Meghan was clashing with her future sister–in-law, and, according to Meghan, the family treated her differently because of her skin color. However, according to a new report, Prince Charles was blindsided by one thing in particular in terms of how Meghan changed Harry's relationship with the family.

1 Prince Charles Was "Unprepared" For How His Son Would Act

A royal expert tells The Mirror that the future King of England was shocked by how easily his son was swayed by his significant other. He was "unprepared" by the way Meghan Markle "took over Prince Harry" and turned him "against everything he knew."

2 Charles Knew Harry Would End Up with a Strong Woman

Royal expert and author Ingrid Seward explained to the publication that Prince Charles wasn't surprised that his son gravitated toward a strong woman, like his mother Princess Diana. However, he was totally unprepared for the Suits star.

3 Charles Even Liked Meghan at First

"Harry and Charles had much in common. They both loved nature and animals and together with William played polo as a family unit," Seward explained. "Harry was sensitive and Charles knew he would need a strong woman. He liked Meghan when she came along."

4 Charles Never Expected Meghan to Turn Against Them

However, he was absolutely blindsided when she swayed Harry to leave his role as a working member of the Royal Family. "But Charles was unprepared for her to take over Harry the way she did and turn him against everything he knew and loved including his own family," Seward added.

5 Harry Has Always Resented His Father

Seward maintains that Harry always held resentment against his father for how he handled his mother's death. "Prince Charles has always liked to think he was close to his sons. When Diana was tragically killed, he knew he would have to step up to the mark and abandon any other plans he had. Workaholic that he was – there was no question of not doing so and Charles took over," she said. "No newspapers no television and sadly very little discussion about their late mother. Charles thought that was the right thing to do. It wasn't until much later that Harry revealed he had hidden his private emotions so deeply; it took years for the real grief to come out. "He blamed his father. He felt that Charles should have explained to both he and William exactly how and why the accident had occurred. Years passed and Harry complained he still didn't understand if his mother had been the victim of an assassination attempt or if it was just a tragic accident. He was angry. Angry with his brother. Angry with his father and angry with his stepmother, Camilla whom he decided he disliked having got along with her perfectly well before."

6 Charles Needs to Be "Emotionally Strong"

How can the future King mend his relationship? "Charles has to be emotionally strong. It hurts being rejected and bad-mouthed by a son he seldom sees," Seward says. "He hopes Harry will eventually come around as he has in the past. He is patient. He will wait."