Prince Charles is Plotting Monarchy Shake-Up When He Becomes King, Expert Claims

Here is what the Monarchy could look like, according to one expert.

August 13, 2022
August 13, 2022

Queen Elizabeth is the second longest reigning monarch in world history. The head of the British Royal family has been sitting on the throne for a whopping 70 years and almost 200 days and is quickly catching up to the number one spot, French King Louis XIV at 72 years. However, her reign can't last forever, and many Royal insiders believe she will have to pass the throne on her eldest son, Prince Charles, in the near future. Once he takes the throne, it is inevitable there will be many changes occurring at the palace, and some Royal experts maintain they have inside scoop about the monarchy shake-up plans Charles is planning. 

1
There Will be a "Slimmed Down" Monarchy

Members of the British royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour 2015
Shutterstock

On the latest episode of Daily Express' Royal Round-Up, royal correspondent Richard Palmer dished that Charles is planning a "slimmed down" monarchy, detailing his royal shake-up plans to host Pandora Forsyth. He also gave some insight into who will "make the cut" within the future monarchy line-up.

2
Charles and Camilla Will Be King and Queen

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall in Cardiff Bay after the opening of the fifth session of the National Assembly For Wales.
Shutterstock

"Who is actually going to make the cut, do you think, with Prince Charles heading it up?" Forsyth asked the expert. He revealed an obvious duo. "Certainly you will have King Charles and Queen Camilla, as we now know," he responded. 

3
Will and His Family Will Definitely Play Major Royal Roles

Prince George
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be Prince and Princess of Wales, almost certainly," he continued. "I suppose George, well of course George and Charlotte have already been out, and Louis [too]. They have been out doing some royal engagements with their parents." And, when the third in line to the throne royal gets older, he will play a bigger role. "I think as George gets into his mid-teens to late teens, we might see him doing individual things."

4
Princess Anne Might Have a Role

HRH The Princess Royal, Princess Anne attending the 2019 National Armed Forces Day.
Simon Ward Photography / Shutterstock

He added that "in his understanding" Charles is "very appreciative" of his sister, Princess Anne. He believes there could be "a role for her," although this is "not certain."

5
Who Won't Have Royal Roles?

Prince Andrew
Shutterstock

Those who likely won't have major roles? Prince Andrew, who was forced to step down from his Royal duties after the sexual abuse scandal and his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who chose to abandon their roles as working Royals and move to America. 

    Extra

