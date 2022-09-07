Extra

Prince Charles is "Completely Bewildered" by This Member of The Royal Family, According to a Friend

He is upset and shocked by their behavior.

September 7, 2022
September 7, 2022

To say that Prince Charles has been dealing with a lot over the past couple of years would be a major understatement. First, there has been drama hitting the Royal Family ever since Prince Harry began dating Meghan Markle. Not to mention the shocking scandal created by his brother, Prince Andrew's involvement with Jeffrey Epstein and the sexual assault allegations made against him by Virginia Giuffre. Now, his mother, Queen Elizabeth, is rumored to be experiencing ailing health, which could mean that he could become King any day now. But according to a friend of the family, one person more than any is upsetting the future King of England. 

1
Prince Charles Is Very Hurt By Prince Harry's Actions

Prince Harry
Shutterstock

According to a friend of Prince Charles, the father of two is incredibly upset and shocked by the behavior of his own son, Prince Harry. The pal told the Sunday Times that Harry and Meghan's media blitz has been very hurtful to the Royal Family, but more specifically, the Duke of Wales. 

2
He Can't Defend Himself

Shutterstock

Some of this has to do with the fact that Prince Charles cannot even defend himself due to royal protocol. "For two years, there has been a steady stream of really challenging things said about a man who cannot [publicly] defend himself by a couple he obviously loves and misses," the friend dished. 

3
He Is "Bewildered" Why Prince Harry Is Lashing Out Like This

Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images

"That is incredibly difficult on a personal level. He is completely bewildered by why his son, whom he loves deeply, feels this is the way to go about managing family relationships," the friend continued. 

4
He Thought Their Relationship Was On the Road to Recovery

Shutterstock

The source added that Prince Charles has found all of the jabs, mostly coming from his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle "painful." Furthermore, he is shocked that Harry and Meghan continue to trash talk him after spending time together during the Platinum Jubilee in June. The source maintains Charles saw the reunion as a "minor act of reparation."

5
Prince William Isn't "Losing Sleep" Over It

Shutterstock

According to a pal of Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge isn't losing sleep over Harry and Meghan anymore. "He's not really spending much time thinking about it," they said. However, he also isn't looking forward to the publication of Prince Harry's upcoming tell-all, set to be published in the next few months. 

