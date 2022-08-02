Extra

Prince Charles Rocked by Reports of $1.2 Million Charity Donation From Bin Laden Family

Prince Charles is facing several allegations about impropriety at his charities.

By Michael Martin
August 2, 2022
By Michael Martin
August 2, 2022

Britain's royal family is no stranger to major controversy, particularly in recent years, and it surfaced again this weekend when the UK's Sunday Times reported that Prince Charles accepted a donation from family members of Osama Bin Laden, mastermind of the 9/11 attacks on New York City. Read on to learn how this had happened and what does it mean for the future of the Royal Family.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Uses "This Little Trick" to Always Look Good in Photos, Says Report

1
Prince Charles Accepted Large Payment

His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales attends the launch of the annual State of the World's Plants report and view the Great Broad Walk Borders at the Royal Botanic Gardens.
Shutterstock

According to the Sunday Times, Prince Charles accepted a payment of $1.2 million from two of Osama Bin Laden's half-brothers in 2013, two years after the al-Qaeda leader was killed by U.S. special forces. The Prince of Wales's Charitable Fund (PWCF) accepted the donation, although close advisers counseled him not to do so, say reports.

2
"Due Diligence" Was Done, Charity Office Says

HRH Prince Charles
Shutterstock

Clarence House, the prince's official residence and office, said the PWCF claimed it had done "thorough due diligence" on the donation, and the decision to accept the money was made by trustees, not the prince. "Any attempt to characterize it otherwise is false," officials told the BBC.

The fund's chairman, Ian Cheshire, said the donation was agreed "wholly" by the five trustees at the time, and "any attempt to suggest otherwise is misleading and inaccurate."

RELATED: The Queen's "New Nickname" Immediately Shot Down by British Government. Here's Why.

3
No Link to Terrorism Alleged

Muslim rebel with rifle
Shutterstock

Bin Laden was disowned by his family in 1994. There's no evidence the family was involved in his terrorist activities against the United States. Bakr bin Laden, patriarch of the large and wealthy Saudi family, and his brother Shafiq, made the donation.

4
Prince's Charities Previously Under Scrutiny

Charles, Prince of Wales at the 21st session of the UN Conference on Climate Change
Shutterstock

According to the Associated Press, Prince Charles is facing several allegations about impropriety at his charities. In July, the Sunday Times reported Prince Charles had accepted $3.1 million in cash, some of it delivered in bags and suitcases, from the former prime minister of Qatar. London police are investigating another claim that people connected to the Prince's Foundation, a separate charity, offered to help a Saudi billionaire secure British citizenship and other favors in exchange for donations. 

RELATED: Prince Harry and Meghan May Be Forced to "Give Up" Royal Titles. Here's Why

5
The Prince of Wales's Charitable Fund Founded in 1979

Prince Charles at an Apple Juice farm in Crickhowell
Shutterstock

The Prince of Wales's Charitable Fund was founded in 1979; it officially describes its mission  as "to transform lives and build sustainable communities by awarding grants to a wide range of good causes within our core funding themes: heritage and conservation, education, health and well-being, social inclusion, environment and countryside."

Michael Martin
Michael Martin is a New York City-based writer and editor whose health and lifestyle content has also been published on Beachbody and Openfit. A contributing writer for Eat This, Not That!, he has also been published in New York, Architectural Digest, Interview, and many others. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • riddles for kids
    riddles for kids
    Smarter Living

    85 Best Riddles for Kids of All Ages

    Use these riddles to promote critical thinking.

  • Prince Harry during a visit to East Sussex in October 2018
    Prince Harry during a visit to East Sussex in October 2018
    Extra

    Prince Harry Has "Refused" This One Demand From Prince Charles, Says Report

    The Prince's upcoming memoir may be causing a stir before it's even released.

  • Patient during blood test sampling procedure taken for analysis
    Patient during blood test sampling procedure taken for analysis
    Health

    This Blood Type Spikes Stomach Cancer Risk

    Here's what you need to know—and when to worry.

  • CATHERINE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE DURING VISIT IN GERMANY - FANS
    CATHERINE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE DURING VISIT IN GERMANY - FANS
    Extra

    Kate Middleton Uses "This Little Trick" to Always Look Good in Photos, Says Report

    One stylist claims it all has to do with the Duchess' chin!

  • Pastor Lamor M Whitehead
    Pastor Lamor M Whitehead
    Extra

    Pastor Robbed During Sermon Does "Bizarre" Re-Enactment of Jewelry Heist at Service

    Controversial clergyman dramatically recounts the holdup.

  • heart changes over 40
    heart changes over 40
    Health

    6 Smart Heart Questions to Ask Your Doctor

    Here's how to get the answers you need.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group