For many people, saying it's "dangerous" to have sweet treats around the house is just a way of explaining that they're likely to overindulge if those snacks are too close at hand. But now, there's one type of dessert that could actually be putting you in harm's way if you eat it. Before you give in to your next sweet tooth craving, you may want to know about the latest recall issued by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for a popular type of snack cake. Read on to see which treat could be contaminated with Salmonella, and what to do if you have it in your cupboard.

A new report says product recalls are at their highest level in a decade.

If it feels like there have been a lot of recalls in the news lately, you're not imagining things. According to a new report released by insurance company Sedgwick, the first quarter of 2022 saw more than 900 million product units recalled due to safety issues ranging from vehicles and smartwatches to medicines and baby formula. "That is the highest number of units in a single quarter in the past ten years," Chris Harvey, a senior vice president at Sedgwick, said during a webinar highlighting the report, per The Hill.

One major recent recall has involved J.M. Smucker Co., which announced on May 20 that it was pulling some of its products from store shelves due to potential Salmonella contamination in its Jif peanut butter products. Since then, a string of related recalls have been issued for items that use the tainted product as an ingredient, including fresh fruit snack cups prepared by Albertsons Companies and stocked at more than 20 grocery store chains, certain fudge products sold by Walmart, and Cargill sweets. Now, the FDA has added another item to the list of potentially harmful food products.

The latest peanut butter-related recall involves a popular snack cake.

On June 8, the FDA announced that Prairie City Bakery voluntarily recalled 50,220 units of its Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Ooey Gooey Butter Cake. The notice specifies that the snack cakes pose a health threat because they contain the previously recalled Jif peanut butter as an ingredient.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

According to the recall notice, the affected items include individually wrapped two-ounce cakes and ten packs of two-ounce packages sold at convenience stores and gas stations nationwide. The recalled products have the lot code 1357-1 and best by date 6/23/2023 or lot code 2085-1 and best by date 9/25/2023 printed on the packaging. Ten packs of the product can be identified by the UPC 7-97884-36719-9, and individually packaged cakes with the UPC 7-97884-36718-2.

Salmonella poisoning can cause a potentially fatal illness in some people.

The FDA has issued the recent string of recalls due to the serious health threat Salmonella poses to the public. According to the agency, the dangerous microorganism can cause potentially fatal illness in young children, frail or elderly people, and those who are immunocompromised.

Typically, salmonella poisoning causes symptoms such as fever, diarrhea that may be bloody, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain in healthy people. But in some cases, the bacteria can enter the bloodstream and cause much more severe illnesses, including arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis, the agency warns. Fortunately, no illnesses related to the recalled products have been reported as of yet.

Here's what you should do if you have the recalled snack cakes.

The FDA advises anyone who purchased the recalled snack cakes not to eat them or handle them outside of their packaging. They should either be thrown out immediately or returned to their place of purchase for a full refund.

Anyone with questions or looking for refund information can contact Prairie City Bakery at (800) 338-5122 on weekdays from 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Central Time.

