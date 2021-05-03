If You Have This Meat at Home, Throw It Away, USDA Says

From slices of bacon at breakfast to meatballs at dinner, pork is the most frequently consumed type of meat in the world. However, before you go to prepare your favorite pork dish, you'll want to check that the type of meat you have in your fridge or freezer is safe for consumption. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has just announced the recall of a popular pork product and is urging customers not to eat it. Read on to discover if you should be tossing this from your fridge or freezer now. And for more foods you're better off avoiding, This Ice Cream Brand Just Recalled 100 of Its Products.

The USDA announced the recall of 1,000 pounds of Hempstead Foodservice pork chops.

On May 1, the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall of approximately 972 pounds of pork chops. The products in question, which were sold in packages weighing between 10 and 41 pounds, came from New York-based Hempstead Foodservice. The affected meat was produced between April 6 and April 30, 2021, and can be identified by establishment number EST. 47142 inside the USDA inspection mark on the packaging. And for the latest health and safety news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

The pork chops were recalled due to potential allergen contamination.

The Hempstead Foodservice pork chops were pulled from the market after it was discovered that they contain hydrolyzed soy protein that is not disclosed on the product's ingredients list.

Soy is considered one of the "big 8" allergens, a group of the most-common allergens that also includes milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, and wheat, as identified by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA-passed Food Allergen Label and Consumer Protection Act of 2004 (FALCPA) requires food manufacturers to adequately disclose the presence or potential presence of any of the aforementioned allergens in the majority of packaged food products, something that wasn't done for the recalled pork chops.

And for another potential health risk looming in your pantry, If You Bought These Popular Chips, the FDA Says Throw Them Away.

The USDA says the pork products should be thrown away or returned.

If you have the affected pork chops at your home or your place of business, the USDA recommends that you neither consume them personally nor serve them to others.

"These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the recall notice states. As of the recall date, there had been no reports of injury or illness related to the consumption of the Hempstead Foodservice products. However, the USDA recommends that anyone who is concerned that the products may have affected their health contact a medical provider.

If you have questions regarding the recall, you can also contact Hempstead Foodservice owner Edgar Puello at (516) 385-1212 or info@hempsteadfoodservice.com. And if you want to protect your health, The CDC Is Warning You Not to Eat Anything Made by This Company.

This is hardly the first pork recall issued this year.

The pork industry isn't exactly having a banner year, with multiple pork products being recalled in the first four months of 2021 alone. On Jan. 21, the USDA announced that approximately 4,200 pounds of Bob Evans pork-based Italian sausage had been pulled from the market due to potential contamination with pieces of blue rubber. On Feb. 19, the USDA issued a recall notice for approximately 30,081 pounds of pork pâté produced by Monique Ranou due to a lack of adequate inspection in the U.S. prior to distribution. And on April 15, the USDA also announced the recall of approximately 6,804 pounds of ready-to-eat ham from the Celebrity company due to salmonella contamination concerns. And for more health and safety risks in your kitchen, If You're Using This to Make Coffee, Stop Immediately, Experts Warn.