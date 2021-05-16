Whether you're getting your movie fix in a theater again or just sitting down on your couch with Netflix's latest, there's likely one thing you're munching on: popcorn. The classic buttery snack is practically synonymous with movie night, but if you're about to settle in to watch a film at home, there's one kind of popcorn you shouldn't be microwaving right now. The latest recall announced by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warns that an iconic popcorn option can pose a potentially serious health risk. Read on to find out which popcorn you shouldn't be eating right now.

Jolly Time just announced the recall of its microwavable kettle corn.

On May 13, the FDA announced that American Pop Corn Company, the makers of iconic Jolly Time Pop Corn, has voluntarily recalled Jolly Time Healthy Pop® Kettle Corn 100's Microwave Popcorn, sold in four-pack boxes. The recall advisory notes that the product in question was manufactured on Jan. 25, 2021.

For anyone looking to check if they purchased the affected popcorn, the recall notice lists the item's best-by date as Jan. 25, 2022 (written as 01/25/2022); UPC as 2819000141; and the production code as 1025, followed by the time of production, then the numbers 3&4 (seen here).

No other Jolly Time products or flavors are affected by the recall.

The recalled popcorn may be contaminated with a common allergen.

Jolly Time Pop Corn recalled its Healthy Pop Kettle Corn 100's over undeclared milk ingredients. Milk is considered one of the eight major food allergens in the U.S., along with eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, and soybeans. According to The Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act (FALCPA), these ingredients must be listed on a product due to the potential reactions they can cause.

"If consumers have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, they are encouraged not to consume the product and discard it immediately," the notice states.

The recall came about when a customer informed Jolly Time that some cartons of the kettle corn were unintentionally filled with another popcorn flavor that contains milk.

Allergic reactions to milk can range from mild to life-threatening.

According to the Mayo Clinic, milk allergy symptoms can vary, with some reactions occurring within a few minutes to a few hours after consumption. Immediate symptoms could be hives, wheezing, itching or tingling feeling around the lips or mouth, swelling of the lips, tongue or throat, coughing or shortness of breath, and vomiting. Reactions that could take longer to emerge are abdominal cramps, watery eyes, runny nose, and loose stools or diarrhea, possibly with blood.

In the worst-case scenario, a milk allergy can cause anaphylaxis—a severe or life-threatening allergic reaction that arises within seconds or minutes of allergen exposure.

Luckily, as of May 13, Jolly Time has not received any reports of reactions relating to the recalled popcorn.

The popcorn was distributed to stores in 16 states.

The recalled product was distributed across the country to select retailers and warehouses in 16 different states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming, according to the FDA. No other states received the recalled popcorn.

The select retailers that did obtain the product are Associated Food Stores, Independent Stores, Dillon Stores, Fareway, Ralphs, and Theisen Supply Inc.

If you've shopped at any of the listed stores and have the popcorn at home, you can contact Jolly Time at 1-712-239-1232 (weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. CT) or email them at popcorn@jollytime.com.

