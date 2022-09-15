In France, the trial and sentencing of the "mutilator dentist" is attracting headlines, but social media has its eyes on a bit player in the drama. A French policewoman who escorted the accused into court has become Twitter-famous because of her Kim Kardashian-scale posterior. Read on to find out why the officer has some Internet commenters begging to be arrested.

1 "This Is No Longer About the Dentist"

The woman was first seen bringing 41-year-old Lionel Guedj and his father—who are accused of destroying the teeth of hundreds of people after promising them "celebrity smiles"—into the halls of justice in Marseille, France. Her distinctive curves were hard to miss, sending Twitter into a mild frenzy. "This is no longer about the dentist," said one Twitter user. "Someone please give me the name of this district, I need to be arrested," said another.

2 Is It Photoshop?

Some didn't believe the woman, or at least her proportions, was real. Perhaps the photos were doctored in Photoshop? But video of the woman walking with the Guedjs soon surfaced, confirming her appearance is not a matter of digital enhancement. The officer has yet to be identified.

3 This Isn't the Only Person Who Resembles Kim Kardashian

When Kanye West and Kim Kardashian split, he reportedly went on dates with Chaney Jones, a woman that onlookers agreed looked like Kim. "Jones isn't afraid to call out rumors about her. When people asked if she had anything done on her face, specifically to look like Kim Kardashian, Jones was quick to answer. On her Instagram story, she wrote, 'No I have never had surgery on my face. I was born like this,'" according to Celebwell.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

4 Kim Has Had Her Own Brush With the Law in Paris

While Kim herself has never done police work, she has had a brush with the law, after a harrowing robbery. In Paris in 2016, she was in a hotel when: "I heard a noise at the door, like footsteps, and I shouted, asking, 'Who's there?'" she said, according to a police report. "No one answered. I called my bodyguard at 2:56 a.m. Through the door, I saw two people arrive, plus the night man who was tied up." "It's the one with the ski goggles who stayed with me," she said, according to the report. "He demanded with a strong French accent, my ring. It was on the bedside table. It's worth $4 million.… I told him that I didn't know, he took out a gun and I showed him the ring." "They grabbed me and took me into the hallway. I was wearing a bathrobe…. Then we went in the room again and they pushed me on the bed. And, it was this time, they tied me up with plastic cables and taped my hands, then they put tape over my mouth and my legs." "I think they robbed me of 5 million dollars," she said. "Then they left on the run."

5 In Case You're Still Curious About the Dentist

About that mutilator dentist: Guedj was ultimately sentenced to eight years in jail for performing unnecessary procedures on thousands of low-income patients. He would give root canals to people who came in for fillings, then be reimbursed by Social Security. Guedj became Europe's highest-earning dentist and owned five apartments, a yacht, a Ferrari, and a Warhol painting. Meanwhile, many of his patients experienced pain and lost teeth because of his shoddy work.