Pizza Chef Turns Out to Be Deadly Mafia Killer Who Got Caught After Bragging in Interview

An Italian hitman on the run for 17 years was caught after allowing himself to be photographed and interviewed for an article about his spectacular pizza-making skills. Edgardo Greco was reportedly a mafia killer who adopted the name Paolo Dimitrio and relocated to St. Etienne, France, where he made a name for himself as a talented chef.

"His passion for cooking betrayed him," says Colonel Agatino Saverio Spoto, a Carabinieri commander who helped hunt down Greco. "He had worked as a chef in a noted restaurant in Lyon, he managed his own restaurant and more recently he was working as a pizzaiolo." Here's how Greco was finally caught.

He Allegedly Dissolved the Victim's Remains in Acid

Greco, 63, is a convicted mafia killer connected to the murder of brothers Stefano and Giuseppe Bartolomeo in a fishmongers shop in Cosenza, Calabria, in 1991. The two men were reportedly beaten to death with metal bars and their bodies were never found.

Authorities believe Greco dissolved the remains in acid. "Their bodies were made to disappear and never found again," police said.

Greco Went On the Run

Greco, who was a member of the 'Ndrangheta mafia of Calabria, went on the run in 2006. He was convicted in absentia to life in prison and was also connected to the attempted murder of an alleged mafia gangster by the name of Emiliano Mosciaro. Greco managed to evade police raids and escaped to France, which is where he was eventually caught and arrested.

He Opened "Restaurant of His Dreams"

According to Le Progres, Greco's restaurant Caffe Rossini was highlighted as an authentic Italian experience led by chef Paolo Dimitrio (Greco). "Paolo Dimitrio opens the restaurant of his dreams," the headline read. Greco, perhaps confident after his years of evading authorities, provided an interview where he talked about living in the Saint-Etienne area for 14 years.

But Greco Gave It All Away

Greco astonishingly also provided a direct link to his background, telling the outlet his Calabrian grandmother was responsible for his "savoir-faire and good taste." "The menu changes every day with different regional specialties. Here, there's no spaghetti bolognese," the proud chef explained, along with several publicity shots for the article.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

He Is In Maximum Security Prison

Greco is now back in Italy in a maximum security prison. "No matter how hard fugitives try to slip into a quiet life abroad, they cannot evade justice forever. Dedicated officers around the world will always ensure that justice is served," says Italy's interior minister Matteo Piantedosi. "The capture of Edgardo Greco brings to justice one of the worst Italian criminals and demonstrates, for the umpteenth time, the capabilities and commitment of our police forces, which on this occasion have operated in collaboration with the French authorities."