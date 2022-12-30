An Ohio driver came close to colliding with a police officer when his pickup truck veered out of control and smashed into a police cruiser parked on the side of the road. The officer was responding to a single-car crash and standing on the shoulder of the highway when he caught sight of the out-of-control car barreling towards him at top speed. The police dash cam caught the entire terrifying incident—here's what it showed and what happened to the driver of the pickup.

1 Icy Conditions

Icy, blizzard conditions have caused several accidents across the US—and this one was a near-miss (at least, as far as the police officer was concerned. His car didn't fare so well). An officer in Willoughby, Ohio, was assisting a driver involved in a single-car accident on Christmas Day at around 11.16 am when he was almost killed by an out-of-control driver.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

2 Incoming Danger

The officer was standing near the vehicle, watching incoming traffic when he noticed something concerning: A Toyota Tundra pickup truck was coming towards him at top speed without stopping, and he had to quickly decide what to do. Footage shows the exact moment the officer sees the car and jumps onto the center median to escape it, yelling, "Hang tight!" at the driver he was helping (who was still in his car).

3 Out Of Control

The Tundra smashes into the rear passenger side of the police cruiser with a loud bang, and parts of the car are seen flying in all directions. After fishtailing on the ice, the pickup skids to a stop just down the road on the snowy shoulder.

4 Calling For Help

The unharmed police officer immediately radios for help, saying his car is smashed, although he himself isn't hurt. "No injuries with me. I'll check on the driver," he said before running towards the pickup. "Slow down!" he warned another car that was passing.

5 Driver Unharmed

The 63-year-old driver of the pickup was unharmed, but the crash report stated the police cruiser had "disabling damage." The Tundra driver was ticketed for failure to control and has an upcoming court date. Icy road conditions were noted as a factor in both the single-car accident and subsequent pickup truck collision.

6 How to Safely Drive on Icy Roads