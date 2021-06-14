If You Use This to Sleep, Talk to Your Doctor Immediately, Makers Say

Whether you pop a pill or cozy up under a weighted blanket, countless people use a wide variety of prescription and non-prescription products to help them get healthier, more restful sleep. However, if you're using one particular sleep accessory, you could be putting your health in harm's way, its makers say. Read on to discover if you should stop using this nighttime essential now.

Philips has issued a recall on specific CPAP and BiPAP devices.

On June 14, electronics manufacturer Royal Philips issued a voluntary recall of specific Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) and Bi-Level Pressure (BiPAP) machines, typically used to treat sleep apnea.

The affected devices include the DreamStation ASV; DreamStation ST and AVAPS; SystemOne ASV4; C Series ASV, S/T, and AVAPS; OmniLab Advanced Plus In-Lab Titration Device; System One Q Series; DreamStation CPAP, Auto CPAP, and BiPAP; DreamStation GO CPAP and APAP; Dorma 400 and 400 CPAP; and REMStar SE Auto CPAP. All of the recalled CPAP and BiPAP devices were made prior to April 26, 2021, and all serial numbers of the aforementioned models are subject to the recall.

The recalled devices could present a serious health risk.

According to Philips, using the products subject to the recall could potentially cause harm to your health due to the type of polyester-based polyurethane foam inside the devices.

"The risks include that the PE-PUR foam may degrade into particles which may enter the device's air pathway and be ingested or inhaled by the user, and the foam may off-gas certain chemicals. The foam degradation may be exacerbated by use of unapproved cleaning methods, such as ozone," the company explained in a statement, noting that high humidity and high heat may speed up the foam's degradation.

While there had been no deaths related to the use of any of the recalled CPAP or BiPAP machines at the time the recall was announced, Philips says that using the devices may contribute to health issues including "headache, irritation, inflammation, respiratory issues, and possible toxic and carcinogenic effects" due to exposure to the foam's particulate matter. The off-gassing of the foam may contribute to "headache, irritation, hypersensitivity, nausea/vomiting, and possible toxic and carcinogenic effects."

If you use one of the affected machines, talk to your doctor immediately.

If you use one of the recalled CPAP or BiPAP machines, Philips recommends that you "discontinue use of your device and work with your physician or Durable Medical Equipment (DME) provider to determine the most appropriate options for continued treatment."

However, if you choose to continue using the device, Philips still recommends discussing the matter with a medical professional to determine whether or not its continued use is more beneficial than detrimental. If you have any of the affected machines at home, Philips is working with regulatory agencies to replace the foam that's been identified as a potential health risk.

Philips is also recalling a number of its ventilators.

In addition to the affected CPAP and BiPAP machines, Philips has also issued a recall of multiple ventilators due to the use of the potentially-carcinogenic foam in their design.

The affected models include the E30; Trilogy 100; Trilogy 200; Garbin Plus, Aeris, and LifeVent models; A-Series BiPAP Hybrid A30; A-Series BiPAP V30 Auto; A-Series BiPAP A40; and A-Series BiPAP A30. Medical facilities and providers in possession of the recalled devices can visit the Philips recall site to register the affected products and receive further instruction from the manufacturer.

