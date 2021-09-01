If You Bought This at PetSmart, Stop Using It Immediately, Authorities Say

Whether you've got a boa constrictor or Bernese Mountain Dog at home, pets are more than just companions—they're part of your family. For many pet owners, there's virtually nothing more important than protecting those furry, feathered, or scaly friends at all costs. Unfortunately, if you purchased one particular product at PetSmart, you could be putting yourself and your pets in harm's way, and authorities are recommending you stop using it immediately. Read on to discover what you should do to stay safe.

PetSmart has issued a recall on specific pet food bowls.

On Sept. 1, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that PetSmart had voluntarily initiated the recall of approximately 100,300 Top Paw Double Diner Dog Bowls.

The affected dog bowls sold for approximately $28 in brick-and-mortar PetSmart stores and via the company's website between Oct. 2017 and June 2021. The affected bowls have a label on the bottom printed with SKU number 5270098 and UPC number 73725775404.

The bowls present a potential injury risk.

The pet bowls are being pulled from the market due to the potential laceration hazard they present.

According to the recall notice, the gasket attached to the bottom of the dog bowls can detach, leaving an unfinished metal edge exposed, which can cut those who touch it. At the time the recall was announced, PetSmart had received three reports of users being cut or scratched by the bowls.

If you have the bowls at home, stop using them now.

If you purchased the recalled Top Paw bowls, stop using them immediately. You can return the products to any PetSmart store to receive a refund.

If you have questions related to the recall, you can also contact PetSmart at 888-839-9638 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET or via the company's website.

The bowls are one of many pet products to be recalled this summer.

The recall of the Top Paw bowls is just the latest in a long list of pet products pulled from the market in recent months.

On Aug. 26, the FDA announced the recall of Top Quality Dog Food due to potential salmonella and listeria contamination.

Simply Nourish frozen dog food was recalled earlier in the month due to elevated vitamin D levels and Sunshine Mills recalled eight types of dog food from its Triumph, Evolve, Wild Harvest, and Nurture Farms brands in July due to elevated aflatoxin levels.

