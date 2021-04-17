Working out from home, a luxury-turned-necessity during the COVID pandemic, has become a way of life for many of us. Whether you enjoy lifting weights, running on the treadmill, or doing yoga, there are plenty of products you can purchase to stay active in the comfort of your own home. But one of the most popular brands in the home workout game is easily Peloton. In the fourth quarter of 2020, Peloton sales surged 172 percent and the company expected numbers to grow even further in 2021, CNBC reported in September. But now, that may not be the case. If you're among the 3.1 million Peloton members, you need to listen to this "urgent warning" from U.S. officials about one exercise machine from the company. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning Peloton consumers to "stop using the product immediately" after numerous injuries and one death were linked to its use. Read on for more details about the urgent warning, and for another item that could do more harm than good, know that If You Have This Bottled Water at Home, Stop Drinking It Now, FDA Says.

The CPSC says to stop using the Peloton Tread+ if you have children and pets at home.

The CPSC issued an "urgent warning" on Saturday, Apr. 17, in the wake of reports that one child died and dozens were injured from the Peloton Tread+, which retails for $4,295.

A month ago, Peloton announced that a child had died due to an accident with the Peloton Tread+ and the CPSC has been investigating the workout equipment ever since. Now, the agency says they have "found that the public health and safety requires this notice to warn the public quickly of the hazard."

Specifically, if you have small children or pets at home, using the Tread+ could be extremely dangerous, the CPSC says. "Incidents suggest that children may be seriously injured while the Tread+ is being used by an adult, not just when a child has unsupervised access to the machine," the CPSC says. The agency notes that the product poses serious risks of abrasions, fractures, and death in children.

There were 39 reported Peloton Tread+ incidents, one of which led to a child's death.

A CPSC investigation remains underway after 39 Peloton Tread+ incidents were reported as of Apr. 17, including one accident that led to a child's death. "Multiple reports of children becoming entrapped, pinned, and pulled under the rear roller of the product" led the CPSC to urge anyone with children at home to stop using this product immediately.

The CPSC has shared troubling video footage of one of the incidents that appears to show a young boy getting pulled under the the Tread+ while playing with a ball behind it. According to the CPSC, at least one incident took place when a parent was using the machine. "Reports of a pet and objects being sucked beneath the Tread+ also suggest possible harm to the user if the user loses balance as a result," the CPSC warning adds.

In addition to keeping exercise balls and other objects away from the Tread+, the agency is asking Peloton users to report all incidents via the CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or by visiting SaferProducts.gov.

The CPSC notes that this warning is not particular to the Peloton Tread+, either. "Any owner of a treadmill—whether made by Peloton or not—should follow these warnings, as they are included in the applicable safety standards, which the Peloton Tread+ meets," the CPSC says.

Peloton has pushed back on CPSC's claims, calling them "inaccurate and misleading."

In response to the CPSC's warning, Peloton also issued a statement on Apr. 17, saying, "Peloton cares deeply about the safety of its Members and one of its core values is putting Members first. The company is troubled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission's (CPSC) unilateral press release about the Peloton Tread+ because it is inaccurate and misleading."

Peloton says they were "shocked and devastated to learn in March that a child died while using the Tread+" and notified CPSC within a day. The company confirms that "children, pets, and objects should be kept clear of the Tread+ at all times" and that users should remove the safety key when it's not in use, keeping it out of the reach of children. "The importance of following Peloton's safety warnings and instructions is abundantly clear in the video that CPSC included in its unilateral press release," they note. "Peloton knows that the Tread+ is safe for the home when used in accordance with warnings and safety instructions."

The company says they were hoping to release a joint statement with CPSC regarding "the danger of not following the warnings and safety instructions" with the Tread+, but now says "CPSC has unfairly characterized Peloton's efforts to collaborate" and claims the agency was "unwilling to engage in any meaningful discussions with Peloton before issuing its inaccurate and misleading press release."

According to Peloton, "there is no reason to stop using the Tread+" if customers follow all warnings and safety protocols. Also, anyone under the age of 16 should not use the product, the company cautions.

Peloton's CEO previously warned about the dangers of the product.

John Foley, the CEO and a co-founder of Peloton, released a statement following the child's March 2021 death. "I'm reaching out to you today because I recently learned about a tragic accident involving a child and the Tread+, resulting in, unthinkably, a death," Foley said. In regards to the other children hurt, he explained: "Each one is devastating to all of us at Peloton, and our hearts go out to the families involved. We design and build all of our products with safety in mind. But in order to help ensure that you and your family members stay safe with Peloton products in your home, we need your help. … To prevent accidents, please take care to review and follow all the safety warnings and instructions that we provide."

Foley urged users to always "double check to make sure that the space around your Peloton exercise equipment is clear."

Peloton recalled another product in the fall.

The warning about the Tread+ comes seven months after Peloton announced a major recall due to another one of its products. In mid-Oct. 2020, the company recalled its PR70P clip-in pedals used on Peloton bikes after there were 120 reports of pieces snapping off and 16 instances in which they caused injury. Five of those injuries required medical care, "such as stitches to the lower leg." The company offered to replace all pedals for customers and said "if your bike is fitted with a PR70P clip-in pedal, stop using your bike until you have installed new pedals."

According to Peloton, the recall affected 27,000 bikes that were sold between July 2013 and May 2016, but the company pointed out that the pedals were outside the one-year warranty. "Peloton recommends that members change their Peloton bike pedals annually," they said in a statement.

