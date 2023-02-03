Pastor Who Lived a Double Life Arrested for Dealing Drugs and Held on $750,000 Bond

A pastor in Washington State has been arrested after living a double life, authorities say: To some people, he was a married spiritual leader and dedicated family man; to others, he was known to have a girlfriend and be actively dealing drugs. Police say that Steve Parker, 57, maintained the two separate lives in communities about 20 miles away from each other. A source tipped off investigators late last year about Parker's alleged drug business, which spanned three counties in the state, Fox 13 reported this week.

In his other life, he ran a business helping former addicts and convicts find work. Read on to find out more about the story, including how he bragged about maintaining the double life and the eye-popping circumstances of his arrest.

1 He Reportedly Bragged "He Was Good At Business"

Fox 13 reported that it's unclear what evidence caused Parker to be arrested, but his car was pulled over on January 19th. Investigators took him into custody after finding 2.7 pounds of meth, more than 2,000 counterfeit pills, fentanyl powder, cocaine and a loaded handgun, they said. Authorities said Parker was growing his drug business, which already spanned Skagit, Snohomis and Whatcom counties in Washington.

He admitted to receiving shipments of drugs three to four times a week in Tulalip. "Steve Parker bragged about being a good drug dealer, saying he was good at business," charging documents say.

2 His Other Business Helped Ex-Cons, Addicts Find Work

About a half an hour away in Arlington, Parker lived with his wife and mother-in-law and was known as a pastor. He was listed as the director of Omni-Manna Service, a group that connected former convicts and addicts to work. A website described the service as a resource for "those who have troubled pasts, addictions, or just down on their luck … we are able to help find employment and low-cost housing while counseling our clients through the process."

3 More Than a Dozen People Living on Property

Fox 13 made an unusual discovery when they visited Parker's property in Arlington. On Monday, a man living at the home answered the door and told a reporter that he'd be homeless or living in a halfway home for sex offenders if it weren't for Parker. Washington State's sex offender registry lists more than a dozen people living on the property who have been convicted of various sex offenses, Fox 13 reported. According to court documents, 14 people live on the property in addition to Parker, his wife and mother-in-law. ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

4 Guns, Cars, and a Police Interview

Parker said the other people who lived there didn't know about his illicit activities. During a search of the property, investigators recovered 30 guns and discovered several cars, including a Mercedes, Parker had put in other people's names, charging documents said. In an interview with police, Parker acknowledged having the drugs, the Everett Daily Herald reported. He said that he knew fentanyl is dangerous and even told investigators he'd used Narcan to revive someone who had overdosed.

5 What's Next for Parker