Where you choose to live tends to have one of the biggest effects on your day-to-day life. After all, some enjoy the daily convenience of walking to work or running errands on foot in a city, while some prefer the peace and quiet of rural life. But according to a new study, there may be some unintended health consequences that come with where you choose to settle down, with your risk of Parkinson's disease increasing if you live in a certain area. Read on to see if your abode could be putting you in danger.

RELATED: Doing This One Thing Twice a Day Lowers Your Dementia Risk, Study Says.

Living on a busy street puts you at higher risk of Parkinson's disease.

If you live in an area with a lot of action, you may be putting yourself in danger of developing a serious condition later in life. A new study published in JAMA Neurology has found that living on a busy street could increase your risk of Parkinson's disease by 1.5 times due to the bad air quality found there.

"The development of Parkinson's may be promoted by exposure to air pollution," Sun Ju Chung, PhD, professor at the University of Ulsan College of Medicine in Seoul and one of the study's authors, said in a statement.

People who lived in areas of high air pollution were 41 percent more likely to develop the condition.

To find their results, researchers tracked 78,830 people aged 40 or older who lived in the South Korean city of Seoul from January 2007 through December 2015. The team then calculated the average air pollution and smog reported by the city's districts for the addresses of each of the participants.

Results found that those who lived in the top quarter of areas that reported the most air pollution were 41 percent more likely to develop Parkinson's disease than the bottom quartile. The findings held even after the team took other risk factors such as socioeconomic status and other illnesses into account.

RELATED: Doing This When You Drive Could Be an Early Sign of Dementia, Study Says.

Exposure to certain air pollutants can cause inflammation in the brain, researchers say.

The researchers say that their findings support a theory that airborne toxins can be inhaled and enter the brain through the bloodstream, which then causes inflammation that can damage the organ. The team specifically cited nitrogen dioxide (NO2)—which is a potent byproduct of fossil fuel use emitted by vehicles and factories—as a major health concern.

"Air pollution is a significant public health hazard. More than 80 percent of urban area residents are exposed to levels that exceed limits set by the World Health Organization (WHO)," Chung said in the statement. "Recently, it has been identified to be associated with neurodegenerative diseases through systemic inflammation, oxidative stress, and direct invasion into the brain."

Researchers say new policies are needed to stop the increase in reported Parkinson's cases.

According to the Parkinson's Foundation, close to 1 million people in the United States currently live with Parkinson's disease, with the number expected to rise to 1.2 million by 2030. Researchers from the study say this their results should help further the calls for officials to address the growing health concern.

"In this large cohort study, a statistically significant association between NO2 exposure and Parkinson's risk was identified," Chung said in a statement. "This finding suggests the role of air pollutants in Parkinson's development, advocating for the need to implement a targeted public health policy."

RELATED: If You Notice This When You Eat, It Could Be an Early Sign of Dementia.