The holiday season is a time of joy and celebration, but it can also be a stressful time of year due to increased traffic, crowded roads, and busy schedules. As a result, it is common for people to experience road rage. This is what happened to a man who jumped on the hood of a car that wouldn't give way to his wife in a parking lot. The incident happened at Macquarie Centre, in northwest Sydney, Australia, one of the biggest shopping centers in the country. The driver of the car caught the whole incident on his dashcam and posted it online. Here's what the footage showed and what the man said about the angry shopper.

1 Angry Man Appears

Video footage shows the driver stalling in the parking lot structure, waiting for the car in front of him to exit so he can move. All of a sudden, a man appears to the right of the car, wearing a navy polo shirt and thick black glasses. The man looked angry, which explains what happened next.

2 Flopping Around

In a bizarre move, the man flopped onto the hood of the car, rolling around, before getting off and walking back to his car. That's it—he didn't shout or even speak to the driver. He simply flopped himself onto the hood and then left. Even the driver of the car was confused.

3 Road Rage

The driver of the car believes the man, who was apparently in the passenger seat while his wife was driving. He was apparently aggravated when she couldn't get through—and showed it. "The bloke got mad because I didn't let his wife through when he had to give way to me in Macquarie car park," the video poster wrote.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

4 Parking Lot Meltdown

The driver then describes how the man rolled onto the hood of his slowly-moving car. "So he decides to jump out of the backseat and ragdoll on top of my car," he says. The incident didn't go any further, but commenters on the online video had plenty to say about the man's strange behavior.

5 Why Did He Do It?

"What did he want to achieve?" one understandably confused person commented. "Lucky you got a dash cam, best insurance ever," another commenter said. "Oh, he wouldn't even know this footage exists until we met again in a courtroom," the video poster replied.

6 How to Deal With Holiday Season Road Rage

If you find yourself getting angry or frustrated while driving during the holiday season, here are some tips for dealing with road rage:

Take a deep breath: When you start to feel angry or frustrated while driving, take a few deep breaths to calm yourself down. This can help you stay focused and in control of your emotions.

Practice patience: Remember that everyone is in a rush during the holiday season, and it is essential to be patient with other drivers. Avoid honking your horn or making obscene gestures, as this can escalate the situation and increase the likelihood of a confrontation.

Avoid eye contact: If another driver exhibits aggressive behavior, try to avoid making eye contact, as this can be perceived as a challenge or threat. Instead, focus on driving safely and do your best to ignore the other driver's behavior.

Use positive self-talk: When you find yourself getting angry or upset while driving, try using positive self-talk to reframe your thoughts. For example, instead of thinking, "this driver is such an idiot," try thinking, "I am in control of my emotions and will stay calm no matter what happens on the road."

Get help if needed: If you are unable to calm down or feel that you are in danger, do not hesitate to seek help. You can call 911 or pull over to a safe location and wait for the police to arrive.