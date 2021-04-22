Paris Hilton Just Made a Rare Comment About Her Sex Tape

In 2004, Paris Hilton was at the height of her fame when her ex-boyfriend, Rick Salomon, sold a sex tape of the two of them, which was subsequently widely dispersed. Hilton became the subject of ridicule following the film's dissemination and though she has mostly kept quiet on the topic, nearly two decades later, Hilton is rehashing that awful time in her life. In a new interview for a Vanity Fair podcast, Hilton shared her feelings on the sex tape and how it's still affecting her 17 years later. Keep reading to see what she had to say, and for more on another star from the early aughts, check out Holly Madison Says Anyone Moving into the Playboy Mansion Had to Do This.

The sex tape resulted in PTSD for Hilton.

On April 16, Hilton sat down with Vanity Fair for their Inside the Hive podcast and during the discussion, she revealed that the release of the sex tape still affects her. Hilton said the sex tape "will always be something that will hurt me for the rest of my life. It's always there in the back of my mind." She added that it has affected her mental state as well. "It still gives me post-traumatic stress disorder to talk about it," said Hilton.

"It was a private experience between two people. You think that you love someone, you trust someone, and to have your trust betrayed like that and for the whole world to be watching and laughing…" Hilton said, trailing off.

But that wasn't even the worst part of the experience for Hilton.

The most hurtful part of the sex tape for Hilton was that people thought she released it herself.

For Hilton, the worst part of the sex tape was that people believed the star released it on purpose to gain fame. "It was even more hurtful to me to have these people think that I [released it] on purpose," said Hilton. "That just killed me."

"When it happened, people were so mean about it to me. The way that I was spoken about on nightly talk shows and the media, every day having to see things with my family was just heartbreaking," said Hilton. "It was humiliating for people to see all of that, but the fact that people would think that I would want that or do that on purpose just really angers me."

In 2020, a documentary about Hilton called This Is Paris was released, which explored where she is now at 40 and what she went through during the height of her fame. But recently, increased attention on society's treatment of young female celebrities—due to a Feb. 2021 Britney Spears documentary—has put Hilton back in the spotlight and has other stars reflecting on how they treated her.

In March, comedian Sarah Silverman apologized to Hilton for a sexualized joke she made about her at the MTV Movie Awards in 2007, the night Hilton went to jail for violating her probation following a DUI arrest. "Paris Hilton is going to jail," Silverman said to cheers from the MTV crowd at the time, unaware Hilton was in the audience. "I heard that to make her feel more comfortable in prison, the guards are going to paint the bars to look like penises. I just worry that she's going to break her teeth on those things." On her self-titled podcast, Silverman apologized to Hilton, saying, "Here I am, 14 years later, telling you, Paris, that I am really sorry. … I can't imagine what you were going through at that time."

Hilton said the sex tape changed the course of her life.

Hilton told Vanity Fair that she had a different idea of how her life would pan out before the sex tape was released. "I had always looked up to these amazing women like Princess Diana and I just felt like when he did that to me, [he] took that all away from me and people would never look at me the same," said Hilton.

She shared that following the fallout from the sex tape, she lacked the motivation to move on with her life. "I would be in tears every single day, I didn't want to leave my house, I didn't want to show my face I felt like my life was over," said Hilton.

Hilton feels that if this happened to a young woman in Hollywood today, the aftermath would be different.

The world has changed a lot in the nearly 20 years since Hilton's sex tape was released. During the Vanity Fair interview, she pointed out that some stars have shared sex tapes on purpose because they became "a blueprint for fame," while others have had their private videos leaked by exes like Hilton. Either way, she feels that if she went through this experience in 2021, it would be different. Rather than being made to be the "villain" as she felt she was back in 2004, she believes people would understand she was a victim in the situation.

Hilton said she's "happy that things have changed and people are realizing that the woman in the situation who is a victim should not be treated like that or spoken about that like that."