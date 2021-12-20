Whether it's simply running a comb through it or making a big to-do about your style, part of getting ready for the day usually involves taking care of your hair. While the worst outcome of a grooming routine gone awry is the occasional bad hair day, there could also be a hidden danger you should know about. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has announced that hair products from popular brands Pantene and Herbal Essences have been recalled due to potential health concerns. Read on to see if any items in your bathroom could be hazardous.

Procter & Gamble just announced a recall of 32 different aerosol spray hair products.

On Dec. 17, the FDA announced that The Procter & Gamble Company had ordered a voluntary recall of 32 aerosol spray hair products from Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, and Waterless produced in the United States. Previously discontinued aerosol dry shampoo products from Old Spice and Hair Food were also included in the recall.

The affected Waterless products include Waterless Dry Conditioner Weightless Smooth 3.6oz. (UPC 37000543954), Waterless Dry Conditioner Instant Moisture 3.6oz. (UPC 37000543831), Waterless Dry Conditioner Weightless Smooth .98oz. (UPC 37000544111), Waterless Dry Conditioner Instant Moisture .98oz. (UPC 37000544227), Waterless Dry Shampoo No Residue 3.7oz. (UPC 37000543787), and Waterless Dry Shampoo No Residue 1oz. (UPC 37000543978). Pantene products listed as part of the recall are Pantene Sultry Bronde All in One Luxury Mist 4.9oz. (UPC 80878188710), Pantene Smooth Talker Dry Conditioning Oil 3.9oz. (UPC 80878192397), Pantene Mist Behaving Dry Conditioning Mist 3.9oz. (UPC 80878190898), Pantene Mist Behaving Dry Conditioning Mist 3.9oz. (UPC 80878188758), Pantene Mist Behaving Dry Conditioning Mist 1.0oz. (UPC 80878188765), Pantene Gold Series Instant Nourishing Spray 4.9oz. (UPC 80878188987), Pantene Dry Shampoo No Water Refresh 4.9oz. (UPC 80878177042), Pantene Dry Shampoo Sheer Volume 4.9oz. (UPC 80878185276), and Pantene Never Tell Dry Shampoo 4.2oz. (UPC 80878188727).

Herbal Essences products being recalled include Herbal Essences Blue Ginger Refresh Dry Shampoo 4.9oz. (UPC 190679001498), Herbal Essences White Grapefruit & Mint Dry Shampoo 4.9oz. (UPC 190679000262), Herbal Essences White Strawberry & Sweet Mint Dry Shampoo 4.9oz. (UPC 190679000255), Herbal Essences Cucumber & Green Tea Dry Shampoo 4.9oz. (UPC 190679000248), and Herbal Essences Cucumber & Green Tea Dry Shampoo 1.7oz. (UPC 190679000330). The affected Aussie products are listed as Aussie After Hours Dry Shampoo Texture Spray 4.9oz. (UPC 381519187834), Aussie Tousle Hustle Dry Shampoo 4.9oz. (UPC 381519187285), Aussie Bounce Back Dry Shampoo 4.9oz. (UPC 381519187278), Aussie Clean Color Protect Shampoo 4.9oz. (UPC 381519187360), Aussie Clean Texture Dry Shampoo 4.9oz. (UPC 381519187285), and Aussie Clean Volume Dry Shampoo 4.9oz. (UPC 381519187278). The discontinued Hair Food and Old Spice products include Hair Food Coconut Dry Shampoo 4.9oz. (UPC 37000876717), Old Spice Fiji Dry Shampoo 4.9oz. (UPC 37000779421), and Old Spice Pure Sport Dry Shampoo 4.9oz. (UPC 37000785170). The company clarifies that the products were sold in stores and online nationwide and that no other products are affected by the recall.

The products were recalled because it was found that they may contain benzene.

According to the FDA's announcement, the recall was initiated after a review of products revealed that some contained higher than expected amounts of a chemical known as benzene.

"Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening," the agency wrote in its notice.

However, the agency notes that the products aren't likely to cause any immediate harm, even if customers regularly use them. "Based on exposure modeling and the cancer risk assessments published by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in our testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences," the recall notice states.

Anyone who purchased the recalled products should throw them out immediately.

Fortunately, the recall notice states that Procter & Gamble has not yet received any reports of adverse effects related to the use of the products. Still, the company says that anyone who may have purchased the products should stop using them immediately and throw them away.

Customers with any questions about the recall can contact Procter & Gamble Customer Care at 1-888-674-3631 on weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. EST. Those looking for information on a full refund can also visit the Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, Hair Food, Old Spice, and Waterless websites. Anyone who believes they may be experiencing adverse effects from using the products should seek medical attention immediately.

This isn't the only recent Procter & Gamble recall of aerosol cans.

This isn't the first time in recent days that Procter & Gamble has announced it was pulling products from shelves over health concerns. On Nov. 23, the company said it was recalling 18 Old Spice and Secret antiperspirant products that were also found to contain higher levels of benzene.

Other companies have also issued similar recalls in recent months. In mid-July, Johnson & Johnson announced the recall of four Neutrogena sunscreens and one Aveeno sunscreen because of possible benzene contamination. That same month, CVS announced that it was pausing the sale of two CVS-branded aloe-based after-sun products that were also found to be potentially contaminated with benzene.

