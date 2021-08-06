If You Bought This Panera Product, Throw It Away Now, USDA Says

Panera makes some of the most beloved foods in the U.S., with customers routinely singing the praises of everything from the brand's popular soups to its bakery items. However, if you happen to have purchased one particular Panera-branded product lately, you'd be wise to get rid of it immediately, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Read on to find out which Panera product experts are warning customers not to eat under any circumstances right now.

RELATED: This Entire Food Company Just Shut Down Following Safety Concerns.

A Panera Bread at Home soup is being recalled.

On Aug. 5, the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that Blount Fine Foods of McKinney, Texas had recalled approximately 6,384 pounds of Panera Bread at Home Chicken Tortilla Soup. Panera Bread at Home products are sold via grocery stores, not Panera Bread restaurants.

The soup was sold in 16-oz. plastic containers with a use by date of 09/09/2021 and lot code 070121-1V printed on its label. The affected soup can also be identified by establishment number P-13130, present inside the USDA mark of inspection.

For the latest recall news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter!

The soup may be contaminated with foreign material.

The soup was recalled after it was discovered that the affected batch may be contaminated with pieces of gray nitrile glove, the FSIS reports.

The recalled products, which were distributed to stores in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, and Texas, were pulled from the market after multiple customers reported finding the offending material in their food. No illnesses or injuries had been reported at the time the recall notice was issued.

If you have the soup at home, do not eat it.

The FSIS notes that anyone in possession of the affected products is "urged not to consume them." Instead, they should either be thrown away or returned to the store from which they were purchased.

If you have questions related to the recall, you can contact the Blount Fine Foods Customer Care Team at (866) 674-4519 on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST. If you believe you have become ill or otherwise suffered an adverse reaction related to consumption of the recalled soup, contact a medical provider.

This isn't the first Panera at Home recall this year.

On April 15, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Blount Fine Foods had recalled a single lot, comprised of 2,987 cases, of 16-oz. Panera at Home Lobster Bisque cups.

The products, which were distributed in 20 states, were recalled after it was discovered that they may be contaminated with eggs, a common allergen not disclosed on the products' labels.

RELATED: If You Bought Any of These Breads, Don't Eat Them, Makers Say.