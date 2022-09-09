Extra

The Rarest Snake in North America Found Dead in Florida After Losing Tug-of-War With Half Eaten Giant Centipede

“It’s extremely rare to find specimens that died while eating prey.”

By Michael Martin
September 9, 2022
By Michael Martin
September 9, 2022

It's a dark reminder that even predators don't have it easy in the wild: An extremely rare snake was seen in the Florida Keys for the first time in four years. Alas, it was found dead with a half-consumed giant centipede in its mouth. But scientists say the discovery—aside from being highly ironic—was notable and will be useful. Read on to find out why. 

1
Snake Was Most Rare in North America

Drew Martin/Florida Museum

The rim rock crowned snake (or Tantilla oolitica) is super-rare, so much so that it's considered the rarest snake in North America. It was seen so infrequently that scientists weren't sure what it ate. That's one thing that makes this discovery significant to animal experts—it gives them a clue as to how the snake stays alive (when it manages to stay alive). It also might be a sign that the reptile, which is considered endangered, is on the rebound in the area. 

2
"We Were All Totally Flabbergasted"

three hikers walk on a grassy trail
Shutterstock

The dead snake and its prey were discovered by a hiker in a state park in Key Largo. They were transferred to the Florida Museum of Natural History, where experts launched an investigation. "I was amazed when I first saw the photos," said Coleman Sheehy, the Florida Museum's herpetology collection manager. "It's extremely rare to find specimens that died while eating prey, and given how rare this species is, I would never have predicted finding something like this. We were all totally flabbergasted."

3
Digital Autopsy Performed

Shutterstock

Sheehy and his team performed a "digital autopsy," creating a 3D model of the centipede and snake to try and determine why the snake died. This gave investigators a picture of its injuries and the contents of its gut. It might appear that the snake choked on the large centipede. But snakes can unhinge their jaws to consume animals many times wider than themselves, so the scientists weren't high on that theory. A wound on the snake's side suggested the centipede may have injected it with venom during a struggle. But the injury only caused a small amount of internal bleeding.

4
CT Scans Reveal The Answer

Shutterstock

Ultimately, the CT scans showed the snake's trachea was wrapped tightly around the widest part of the centipede's body. It appears the snake really did suffocate on its overly ambitious meal. 

5
But Species Might Be Luckier Than This Snake

Shutterstock

Scientists hope the discovery means the T.oolitica population is on the rebound in the Florida Keys. Once common, the snake has been listed as "threatened" in Florida since 1975, as humans began to infringe on its habitats. "We can't say for sure whether or not they're still present in peninsular Florida," said Sheehy. "Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence, but their habitat has basically been destroyed." He hopes the team's CT scans will help scientists learn more about the species.

Michael Martin
Michael Martin is a New York City-based writer and editor whose health and lifestyle content has also been published on Beachbody and Openfit. A contributing writer for Eat This, Not That!, he has also been published in New York, Architectural Digest, Interview, and many others. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Ross Bagley in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
    Ross Bagley in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
    Entertainment

    See Nicky Banks From "Fresh Prince" Now

    Former child star Ross Bagley is 33.

  • Here's the List of Royals in Line for the Throne After Queens' Death
    Here's the List of Royals in Line for the Throne After Queens' Death
    Extra

    Here's the List of Royals in Line for the Throne After Queens' Death

    Everything you need to know about the succession line of the Royal Family.

  • King Charles is Plotting Monarchy Shake-Up. Here's How His Reign Will Differ From the Queen's, Expert Claims
    King Charles is Plotting Monarchy Shake-Up. Here's How His Reign Will Differ From the Queen's, Expert Claims
    Extra

    King Charles is Plotting Monarchy Shake-Up. Here's How His Reign Will Differ From the Queen's, Expert Claims

    He's going to do things his way.

  • Shot of a young woman ignoring her boyfriend after having an argument on the couch
    Shot of a young woman ignoring her boyfriend after having an argument on the couch
    Relationships

    The Most Emotionally Unavailable Zodiac Sign

    They're experts at shutting people out.

  • The Real Reason Why Meghan Markle Didn't Join Prince Harry to See the Queen, Expert Reveals
    The Real Reason Why Meghan Markle Didn't Join Prince Harry to See the Queen, Expert Reveals
    Extra

    The Real Reason Why Meghan Markle Didn't Join Prince Harry to See the Queen, Expert Reveals

    People are wondering why the Duchess opted out of joining her husband.

  • Here's Everything That Will Change as Monarchy Faces Upheaval, From Money to the New King
    Here's Everything That Will Change as Monarchy Faces Upheaval, From Money to the New King
    Extra

    Here's Everything That Will Change as Monarchy Faces Upheaval, From Money to the New King

    God save the… King

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group