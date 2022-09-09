Extra

Here's Everything That Will Change as Monarchy Faces Upheaval, From Money to the New King

God save the… King

By Ferozan Mast
September 9, 2022
By Ferozan Mast
September 9, 2022

The death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022, meant Prince Charles automatically became King Charles III—but what does that mean for the UK and Commonwealth? Queen Elizabeth's image was part and parcel of many aspects of everyday life, which will now have to be amended to refer to the new king. Here is what is expected to change in the first major shake-up to the UK monarchy in over 70 years.

1
Downsizing the Monarchy

Shutterstock

King Charles III has plans to streamline the monarchy in order to make it more efficient and less wasteful. According to royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, the downsized monarchy will consist of just a handful of people: Queen Consort Camilla; the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge; Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex; and Anne, Princess Royal. "While these are all individuals that will be out in the future representing the crown, I think Charles will try to draw attention to himself, Camilla, and the Cambridge family as the future of the monarchy," Schofield tells Insider.

2
A New National Anthem

Shutterstock

The British National Anthem is changing for the first time in over 70 years to reflect that there is now a king, not a queen, on the throne. The words have been changed to "God save our gracious King," with appropriate substitutions of "he" and "him." New passports will now be issued in the King's name.

3
New Coins, Stamps, and Prayers

Shutterstock

British people will soon be used to seeing King Charles' visage everywhere—specifically on new coins, banknotes, medals, and stamps. The Queen was also a "defender of the faith and supreme governor" of the Church of England, and the Book of Common Prayer, which dates from 1662, has prayers for the Queen: One "collect" asks God to "rule the heart of thy chosen servant Elizabeth, our Queen and governor, that she may above all things seek thy honour and glory." This will be amended to refer to King Charles.

4
Oath Swearing

Shutterstock

Members of Parliament and peers must swear an oath to the crown before they are allowed to sit in the House of Commons. The oath, since 1952, has been "I (name of Member) swear by almighty God that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, her heirs and successors, according to law. So help me God." The oath will now be changed so loyalty is sworn to King Charles. 

5
Buckingham Palace Changes

Buckingham Palace at sunrise in London, United Kingdom
Shutterstock

King Charles reportedly wants to downside Buckingham Palace from 52 working rooms to one single working apartment when he takes on the reins of power. A source tells the Mail On Sunday the new setup "will be a much more modest flat-above-the-shop situation akin to that of the prime minister at Downing Street… The Prince of Wales strongly believes that these places have got to deliver something for the public beyond just being somewhere for members of the royal family to live. Everything is seen through the lens of the question: 'What value is this offering to the public?' Everybody recognizes it makes no sense to run so many residences but if you give them up entirely you will never get them back when Prince George and the younger royals grow up and need somewhere to live."

Ferozan Mast
Ferozan Mast is a science, health and wellness writer with a passion for making science and research-backed information accessible to a general audience. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Close-up of woman's hand reaching into candy bowl.
    Close-up of woman's hand reaching into candy bowl.
    Health

    5 Medications That Can Make You Hungrier

    Can't stop snacking? It could be your meds.

  • A replica of the Coronation Bouquet is presented to Queen Elizabeth II by the Worshipful Company of Gardeners in the Throne Room against the backdrop of the original coronation thrones at Buckingham Palace
    A replica of the Coronation Bouquet is presented to Queen Elizabeth II by the Worshipful Company of Gardeners in the Throne Room against the backdrop of the original coronation thrones at Buckingham Palace
    Extra

    Queen's Death Could "Destabilize" the UK, Experts Fear, and Here's How

    Can King Charles hold the country together?

  • Here's What Every Royal Said About the Queen's Death, Including Meghan Markle
    Here's What Every Royal Said About the Queen's Death, Including Meghan Markle
    Extra

    Here's What Every Royal Said About the Queen's Death, Including Meghan Markle

    Here's what has been said about the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

  • movie theater audience
    movie theater audience
    Smarter Living

    This Movie Theater Chain Filed for Bankruptcy

    Your local theater could be at risk.

  • walmart store
    walmart store
    Smarter Living

    If You Bought This at Walmart, Stop Using It

    It has already caused 62 injuries.

  • walking with carry-on bag
    walking with carry-on bag
    Travel

    7 Hacks for Flying With Just a Carry-On

    Yes, even if you're going on a long trip.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group