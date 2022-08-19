Extra

This "Mystery Note" Predicted Princess Diana's Car Crash

Was there a conspiracy?

By Ferozan Mast
August 19, 2022
By Ferozan Mast
August 19, 2022

Did Princess Diana predict the car accident that would end her life? According to revelations in four-part docuseries The Diana Investigations, the "Mishcon Note" suggested the late princess might have been concerned about her future. Read on to see what the documentary uncovered, and why Diana was "longing for someone to hug me and encourage me to keep strong and hold my head high."

1
What Was the Mishcon Note?

dorsal view of military message and other documentation
Shutterstock

Victor Mishcon was Princess Diana's personal legal representative. During a private meeting on October 30, 1995 with Diana and her personal secretary Patrick Jephson, she reportedly told  Mishcon that "reliable sources" warned her efforts were being made to "get rid of her" by April 1996, either by a car accident or some other dangerous incident. Diana also reportedly said the potential injury would be designed to leave her "unbalanced." Mishcon made a note of the meeting, hence the "Mishcon Note."

2
Operation Paget

The sign outside the current New Scotland Yard building, located in Victoria, London, England, UK, Europe. Scotland Yard is a metonym for the headquarters of the Metropolitan Police Service
Shutterstock

Diana died less than two years later, along with her partner Dodi Al-Fayed and their driver Henri Paul, on August 31, 1997. An official police enquiry was opened into her death on January 6, 2004, headed by then-Metropolitan Police Commissioner John Stevens. The 832-page report called Operation Paget was released in December 2006. "The most important thing about that report, and the wait-a-minute moment, light shining through the darkness suddenly, was the Mishcon Note," Michael Mansfield, an attorney who represented Mohamed Al-Fayed, the billionaire father of Dodi, says in the docuseries. "The note had been put in a safe at the New Scotland Yard."

3
What Happened To the Note?

Bank manager opening a large vault door
Shutterstock

"The letter was given by Lord Mishcon to my predecessor, Paul Condon, and he put it in his safe," Lord Stevens, who headed the Diana death inquiry, tells the Daily Beast. "I was only made aware of that when I was made commissioner myself… and I had been made aware that Lord Mishcon had said he hadn't actually attached much importance to it. However, when the coroner announced his inquest, I made sure that letter was immediately given to the royal coroner, who at that time was Michael Burgess and then subsequently became Lord Justice Scott Baker."

4
Lord Mishcon's Opinion On His Note

Policeman is reviewing files and documents
Shutterstock

"The Mishcon letter, we followed that up," Lord Stevens says. "I interviewed Lord Mishcon on three occasions and took further statements on that letter, because it's something that caused me great concern. I saw Lord Mishcon about a month before he died, in about the spring of 2005, and he held course to the fact that he thought she was paranoid, and he hadn't held much credence to it. He was her solicitor, and remember, a solicitor has legal obligations to their clients. He was kind enough to make no mistake about it."

5
Another Alleged Note

Close up of woman's hands writing in spiral notepad placed on wooden desktop with various items
Shutterstock

According to Diana's butler Paul Burrell, there was another alleged note she wrote in October 1996, two months after her divorce from Prince Charles. Burrell included the alleged note in his 2003 memoir A Royal Duty. "I am sitting here at my desk today in October longing for someone to hug me and encourage me to keep strong and hold my head high," Diana wrote. "This particular phase in my life is the most dangerous—my husband is planning 'an accident' in my car, brake failure and serious head injury in order to make the path clear for him to marry Tiggy." Tiggy Legge-Bourke was Charles' assistant and nanny of William and Harry. The BBC is still facing immense criticism for the behavior of their journalist Martin Bashir, who tricked Diana into her infamous Panorama interview by lying about having information linking Charles to Legge-Bourke. 

6
Was There a Conspiracy?

Entrance to the Pont de l'Alma Tunnel, the site where the Princess Diana was fatally injured.
Shutterstock

Authorities have made it clear they don't believe there was a conspiracy against Diana, including Lord Stevens who claimed "with 100 percent certainty" that her death was not deliberate. "When she brought me that note, the princess was going through a very tricky part of her life, and so she wasn't stable and her feelings were erratic," Burrell says. To learn more, watch The Diana Investigations on Discovery+.

Ferozan Mast
Ferozan Mast is a science, health and wellness writer with a passion for making science and research-backed information accessible to a general audience. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Ex New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo
    Ex New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo
    Extra

    ID Thief's Big Fear is Jurors Think He's Related to Andrew Cuomo

    He had one request to the judge.

  • Tom Arnold
    Tom Arnold
    Health

    This Was Tom Arnold's First Sign of a Stroke

    He compared it to "a curtain coming down."

  • Charles, Prince of Wales visits an exhibition of traditional culinary products home made
    Charles, Prince of Wales visits an exhibition of traditional culinary products home made
    Extra

    Prince Charles Accused of "Damage" to the Royal Family, as Younger Generation Revolts

    A younger generation does not view Prince Charles favorably, say experts.

  • Video Shows Giant Alligator Eating Another Alligator, as Woman Watches
    Video Shows Giant Alligator Eating Another Alligator, as Woman Watches
    Extra

    Video Shows Giant Alligator Eating Another Alligator, as Woman Watches

    The gruesome incident was caught on camera.

  • Woman making a heart with her hands.
    Woman making a heart with her hands.
    Health

    7 Ways to Boost Your Heart Health

    These smart choices can help protect your heart.

  • People Living in Massive Treehouse are "Terrorizing" Neighbors
    People Living in Massive Treehouse are "Terrorizing" Neighbors
    Extra

    People Living in Massive Treehouse are "Terrorizing" Neighbors

    "There's guys punching women, women screaming up and down the street. It's horrible."

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group