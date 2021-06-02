If You Bought Any of These Vegetables, Throw Them Away Now, FDA Says

You've probably heard it time and time again from doctors, nutritionists, and even your parents: eating your vegetables is good for your health. And while that adage is, for the most part, true, you may want to take that advice with a grain of salt at the moment, now that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has announced multiple recalls of one type of produce—and eating any of the affected foods could make you seriously ill. Read on to discover if you should be tossing these products from your fridge now.

RELATED: If You Bought This at Costco, Get Rid of It Immediately, FDA Says.

Multiple varieties of seafood mushrooms have been recalled in late May and early June.

On June 1, the FDA announced that Sun Hong Foods, Inc. had recalled all of its 5.3-oz. cases of seafood mushrooms, printed with UPC number 6 953150 011881, due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. On May 28, California Terra Garden, Inc. also recalled its 5.3-oz. containers of Guan's seafood mushrooms, printed with UPC number 859267007501 and product code 3460, due to potential contamination with the same bacterium.

If you have either of the affected types of seafood mushrooms at home, the FDA recommends not eating them, but returning them to the store from which they were purchased instead.

For the latest recall news delivered to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter!

Multiple types of enoki mushrooms have also been recalled due to listeria.

Since June 28, three varieties of enoki mushrooms have been recalled due to contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, as well.

On June 28, Rainfield Marketing Group, Inc. recalled its 150-gram packages of enoki mushrooms printed with UPC number 08541200402. On the same day, Marquis Worldwide Specialty Inc. recalled its 200-gram packages of organic enoki mushrooms, identifiable by the words "Conah Organic enoki mushroom" printed on the front, and Concord Farms recalled its 5.3-oz and 7-oz. containers of enoki mushrooms, identifiable by UPC number 049995041049.

Guan's enoki mushrooms had also been recalled on May 4 and April 20, 2021 due to the same potential contaminant. On April 22, Gold Medal Mushroom, Inc. also pulled its enoki mushrooms from the market due to potential listeria contamination.

If you purchased these mushrooms, don't eat them, but rather return them to their place of purchase.

Exposure to listeria can cause serious illness.

Exposure to listeria through contaminated food can lead to listeriosis, an infection that can be serious for children and adults alike. While the condition typically causes flu-like symptoms in healthy individuals, including headache, fever, muscle aches, confusion, convulsions, and neck stiffness, it can also lead to stillbirth and miscarriage in pregnant people, and may be fatal in some cases, particularly among older adults, young children, and immunocompromised individuals.

This isn't the only recent large-scale mushroom recall.

In March 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced a food safety alert for enoki mushrooms from H&C Food Inc., Guan's Mushroom Co., and Sun Hong Foods due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

At the time of the alert, there had been 36 reported cases of listeria infections in 17 states related to the affected mushrooms, which resulted in 31 hospitalizations and four deaths. The CDC reported that particular outbreak over on June 9, 2020.

RELATED: If You Bought This Heinz Product, Throw It Away Now, USDA Says.