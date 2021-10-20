Health

If You Take This Medication, Stop Immediately, FDA Says

This common medication could pose a serious safety risk to anyone who uses it right now, authorities warn.

By Sarah Crow
October 20, 2021
When you're sick or injured, treatment that addresses your symptoms can't come quickly enough. For many people, relief comes in the form of prescription medication, which can help treat uncomfortable symptoms and get you back on your feet again sooner. And while many patients trust that the medicine their doctor is prescribing will offer significant benefits, in the case of one prescription medication, taking it as directed could be deadly. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced the recall of one commonly prescribed medication over the serious health risks it may pose to consumers, and experts are telling those who take it to stop immediately. Read on to discover if your prescription is affected and what to do if you have this medication at home.

Bryant Ranch Prepack is recalling one lot of prescription medication.

person pouring white pills into their hand
Shutterstock/GBALLGIGGSPHOTO

On Oct. 19, the FDA announced that Burbank, California-based Bryant Ranch Prepack had recalled one lot of its Methocarbamol 500-mg. tablets, a medication commonly used to treat muscle spasms, pain, and stiffness.

The affected medication comes in a rounded white bottle with a white and red label with a yellow border; the bottles are printed with lot number 16935, expiration date 10/22, and the words "Packaged by Bryant Ranch Prepack."

The pills may be packaged in the wrong container.

woman looking at pill bottle
Shutterstock/YAKOBCHUK VIACHESLAV

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the wrong medication may be contained in the packaging for Bryant Ranch Prepack's Methocarbamol 500-mg. tablets.

The Methocarbamol 500-mg. tablet bottles may actually contain Methocarbamol 750-mg. tablets, the recall notice explains. The recall affects 30-, 60-, and 90-tablet bottles of Methocarbamol, which were distributed throughout the United States.

Taking the medication could result in serious health issues.

young man in jeans and green button-down with stomach pain
Shutterstock/Andrey_Popov

Anyone who takes the Methocarbamol affected by the recall may accidentally get a significantly higher dose of the medication than the one they're prescribed.

"If a patient takes a 750mg Tablet of Methocarbamol instead of the prescribed 500mg Tablets, it potentially could result in Excessive Central Nervous System depression which may result in nausea, sedation, fainting, falls, seizure, coma, and death," the recall notice explains. At the time the recall was announced, Bryant Ranch Prepack had received no reports of injury, illness, or other health issues associated with the recalled medication.

If your medication is affected by the recall, stop taking it now.

doctor pointing at pill bottle counseling patient
Shutterstock/wutzkohphoto

If you are in possession of the recalled Methocarbamol, stop using it immediately. The medication should be returned to the location from which it was purchased, and anyone prescribed the recalled medication should contact their doctor.

If you have questions related to the recall, contact Bryant Ranch Prepack at compliance@brppharma.com or 877-885-0882 on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. PST.

