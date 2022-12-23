A woman was arrested after assaulting an airport employee at Miami International Airport by throwing a computer monitor at her. Camilia McMillie, 25, threw a fit when her children went missing at the check-in counter and started throwing whatever she could get her hands on—keyboards, boarding pass readers, computer monitors, and more. "She went into a panic mode," said a witness. "That's what happened." Here's what video footage of the bizarre incident showed.

1 Kids Walked Off

McMillie was traveling from Alabama to New York City with a layover in Miami, Florida. She was at the check-in gate at Miami International Airport when she noticed her two children were no longer with her and, having no idea where they went, completely lost her temper. According to the arrest report, McMillie's two children, ages six and eight, had gone to the restroom without telling her.

2 Meltdown Mode

Video footage shows McMillie losing control of herself and throwing things at the gate agents, tearing the boarding pass reader off the counter, and tossing keyboards around as her fellow passengers looked on in shock. "Once [McMillie] noticed the children were not with her, she became irate and began to scream, demanding the gate agent to find her children," said Miami-Dade Police.

3 Detained At the Airport

At one point, the enraged mother ripped a computer monitor off the counter and threw it at the gate agent, bruising her shoulder. Her tantrum was cut short when US Customs and Border patrol agents detained her before releasing her to local police, who took her into custody.

4 Arrested and Charged

McMillie was charged with aggravated battery, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. It's estimated she caused $10,000 worth of damage to equipment and remains in custody. "Acts of violence against our team members are not tolerated by American Airlines, and we are working closely with law enforcement in their investigation," says American Airlines spokesperson Derek Walls.

5 Held On Bond

McMillie appeared in court the following day (December 21). Judge Mindy S. Glazer viewed the videos of McMillie's meltdown and said, "You are arrested for aggravated battery." McMillie is being held on a $4,500 bond and is still in custody. "It is pretty violent. We're at the peak travel season, the airports are hectic and with an increase of violence," said a prosecutor.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

