Health

Moderna CEO Says There Could Be a Big Difference in Your Next Vaccine

The executive says boosters could incorporate another important annual immunization.

By Zachary Mack
April 14, 2021
Zachary Mack
By Zachary Mack
April 14, 2021

The rollout of vaccines across the U.S. continues to speed up, with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data showing that nearly 50 percent of the national population above the age of 18 has received at least one shot. While the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have both shown to be effective for at least half a year after they're administered, most experts agree that booster shots will be required for each to keep the public protected. Now, according to a recent interview with CNBC, Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel says that the next COVID vaccine shot you get could have one big difference. Read on to see what this next dose could do, and for more immunization information, check out Dr. Fauci Says This Is How You Can Catch COVID Even If You're Vaccinated.

The Moderna CEO hopes to combine seasonal flu shots with COVID vaccine boosters.

moderna coronavirus vaccine
Shutterstock

During an appearance on CNBC's Squawk Box on Apr. 14, Bancel spoke about the future of Moderna's COVID vaccine and what potential changes were in the works. He revealed that following a Sept. 2o2o announcement that the company was developing its own seasonal flu vaccine, boosters in the future might be able to save you an extra trip to the pharmacy.

"What we're trying to do at Moderna actually is try to get a flu vaccine in the clinic this year and then combine our flu vaccine to our COVID vaccine, so you only have to get one boost at your local CVS store … every year that would protect you to the variant of concern against COVID and the seasonal flu strain," Bancel said.

"We believe we can get to a high efficacy flu vaccine," he added. Bancel is hopeful Moderna's version will be able to provide better efficacy than current vaccines, which average between 40 and 60 percent depending on the year, according to the CDC.

And speaking of vaccine efficacy, check out This Is How Long the Moderna Vaccine Really Protects You, New Study Says.

Bancel hopes to release the first booster in time for any autumn surges.

A pair of scientists working in a lab while wearing full protective gear, with one holding a syringe
Shutterstock

The Moderna CEO also divulged information on the company's first COVID vaccine booster shot, which is being developed to help increase effectiveness against new variants of the virus that have emerged and can sometimes evade the vaccine. He was also optimistic that the shots might be ready in time to help stop another seasonal surge.

"I want to make sure there are boost vaccines available in the fall so that we protect people as we go into the next fall and winter season in the U.S.," Bancel told CNBC. And for more on post-shot preparedness, Make Sure to Do This the Day After Your COVID Vaccine, Experts Say.

Bancel reiterated that COVID is going to be with us forever as a virus.

doctor and patient in a medical office
iStock

Bancel also took an opportunity during the interview to reiterate that COVID-19 would likely become endemic—meaning it will exist permanently at lower levels while rarely causing serious illness in people. Because the virus "is not going away" and "not leaving the planet," Bancel said annual boosters would be needed.

He also offered a timeline on the eventual transition from active pandemic to post-COVID reality. "I anticipate in the next year or so, we're going to see a lot of variants. But as more and more people get vaccinated or naturally infected, the pace of the variant is going to slow down and the virus is going to stabilize like you see with flu," Bancel said.

And for more on when we'll reach this stage, check out This Is When the COVID Pandemic Will Be Completely Over, Experts Say.

Pfizer's CEO agrees that COVID boosters will likely be an annual event.

Shutterstock

Bancel is also not alone in his prediction that COVID shots might become a yearly event. During an interview with NBC News' Lester Holt in February, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla discussed his own company's trials for a potential third dose of its vaccine to make it more effective against mutated versions of the virus, including the highly transmissible South African variant. He explained that such mutations should be expected of any virus and they're why annual shots are required for other diseases.

"Every year, you need to go to get your flu vaccine," Bourla said. "It's going to be the same with COVID. In a year, you will have to go and get your annual shot for COVID to be protected." And for more on what could affect how protected you are, check out This Common Medication Can Make Your Vaccine Less Effective, Study Says.

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Zachary Mack
Zachary covers beer, wine, food, spirits, and travel. He's the owner of Alphabet City Beer Co. in New York City and is a Certified Cicerone. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • Woman that can't sleep
    Woman that can't sleep
    Health

    The Surprising Drink Keeping You Up at Night

    You probably don't realize this has caffeine in it.

  • man eating burger while woman watches
    man eating burger while woman watches
    Smarter Living

    This Burger Chain Just Filed for Bankruptcy

    The restaurant saw sales dip significantly amid COVID.

  • Woman in glasses laughing
    Woman in glasses laughing
    Smarter Living

    120 Hysterical Knock-Knock Jokes

    They're a classic for a reason.

  • man reading books
    man reading books
    Culture

    This Is the Most Popular Author of All Time

    From Maya Angelou to Stephen King...

  • Wireless headphones in a mockup case on a bright pink background
    Wireless headphones in a mockup case on a bright pink background
    Smarter Living

    If You Have These Headphones, Stop Using Them Immediately

    Nearly 7,500 pairs of headphones are affected.

  • Hayley Hasselhoff visits Closer at Bauer Media on October 10, 2019 in London, England
    Hayley Hasselhoff visits Closer at Bauer Media on October 10, 2019 in London, England
    Culture

    Hayley Hasselhoff Just Made "Playboy" History

    Her cover is the first of its kind.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group