Health

This Is What Happens When You Mix Pfizer With Another Vaccine, Study Says

Researchers said combining these two vaccines had the effect they were hoping for.

By Allie Hogan
May 20, 2021
Allie Hogan
By Allie Hogan
May 20, 2021

With a handful of vaccines on the market across the globe, the possibility of getting two different shots may have crossed your mind. And you're not alone: Researchers believe that combining two vaccines could be the key to bolstering immunity in some recipients. One recent study sought to find out the effect of mixing two vaccines, Pfizer and AstraZeneca, the latter of which is not currently approved in the U.S. Researchers concluded that administering a Pfizer dose after an AstraZeneca dose significantly improved immune response.

RELATED: Dr. Fauci Says This Is What Happens If You Combine the Moderna & Pfizer Shots.

The study, which was discussed during an online presentation on May 18, found that giving a Pfizer shot after an AstraZeneca shot "greatly enhanced" immunity. The CombivacS clinical trial from Carlos III Health Institute examined 663 people who received an AstraZeneca shot followed by a Pfizer shot, and a control group that didn't receive any booster shot. The control group experienced no shift in antibody levels, while those who received Pfizer—at least eight weeks after their initial AstraZeneca shot—gained a more potent immune response.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is a one-dose viral vector vaccine, similar to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that has been approved for emergency use in the U.S. The jolt that Pfizer gave to AstraZeneca recipients' immune response led to much higher levels of antibodies than they previously had. As Nature notes, that these were the results the researchers had hoped for. Zhou Xing, PhD, an immunologist at McMaster University, told Nature that the antibody response to the Pfizer booster seems to be stronger than what people generally have after two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, based on earlier data. However, it's currently unclear how the antibody response compares to someone who received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

According to Nature, mixing vaccines in this manner—known as a heterologous prime and boost—is a strategy that's proven effective against other diseases such as the Ebola virus. A handful of European countries have begun to recommend that people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine get a second dose of an mRNA vaccine (like Pfizer or Moderna) in the hopes of triggering a stronger immune response. According to Nature, double doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine don't seem to be worthwhile, as viral vector vaccines tend to become increasingly less effective over time.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

It's worth noting that mixing two different vaccines could result in more side effects, according to a study published on May 12 in The Lancet. Researchers found that people who received mixed vaccines were more likely to report mild and moderate side effects, including headaches, chills, and muscle pain.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does not yet advocate for combining vaccines, saying "both doses of the series should be completed with the same product," the agency could shift its recommendation as more studies are completed.

RELATED: It'll Be "At Least" This Long Before You Need Another COVID Shot, Doctor Says.

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Allie Hogan
Allie Hogan is a Brooklyn based writer currently working on her first novel. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus
    Julia Louis-Dreyfus
    Culture

    17 Stars Who Were Fired From "SNL"

    There have been many departures over the years.

  • man looking into mailbox in street
    man looking into mailbox in street
    Smarter Living

    If You Find This in Your Mailbox, Don't Remove It

    A mail carrier explains this strange discovery.

  • Members of the Royal Family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace
    Members of the Royal Family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace
    Culture

    The Royals Can No Longer Deny This

    "It's devastating, but it's true."

  • Anthony Fauci
    Anthony Fauci
    Health

    Fauci Says We'll Need a Booster by This Time

    He's "almost certain" you'll need a boost this soon.

  • Whoopi-goldberg-2019
    Whoopi-goldberg-2019
    Culture

    Whoopi Goldberg Called This "View" Guest Out

    For lying about a meeting with her and a co-host.

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci putting on a face mask after speaking to the Senate Health Committee
    Dr. Anthony Fauci putting on a face mask after speaking to the Senate Health Committee
    Health

    Dr. Fauci Says You Should Still Wear a Mask Here

    He called it a "complicated issue."

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group