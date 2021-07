In your youth, you may have dreaded becoming middle-aged for all of its negative connotations. But if you've already reached this particular life stage, you've probably noticed some major perks, like being comfortable in your own skin, having kids who are old enough to help you do chores, and, most of all, being at the peak of your career. That can translate into some serious financial gains as you finally hit your career stride, putting your days of paltry pay far in your rearview mirror. But just how much are people making as they hit those middle years? The financial website GOBankingRates recently crunched the numbers using data from the United States Census Bureau and found that it varies significantly based on location. State by state, they've pinpointed the median income for households where the homeowner is between 45 and 64 years old. Read on to learn how much money middle-aged people are making on average in your home state in 2021, and see how your salary compares.

RELATED: This Is How Much Money Makes You Middle Class in Your State, Data Shows.

Alabama

Median middle-age household income: $61,492

Alaska

Median middle-age household income: $87,672

Arizona

Median middle-age household income: $74,329

Arkansas

Median middle-age household income: $57,708

California

Median middle-age household income: $94,338

RELATED: This Is How Much Money Makes You Rich in Your State, According to Data.

Colorado

Median middle-age household income: $95,010

Connecticut

Median middle-age household income: $97,481

Delaware

Median middle-age household income: $85,227

Florida

Median middle-age household income: $68,577

And for more rankings and finance facts sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Georgia

Median middle-age household income: $73,899

Hawaii

Median middle-age household income: $97,506

Idaho

Median middle-age household income: $72,324

Illinois

Median middle-age household income: $83,243

Indiana

Median middle-age household income: $70,767

Iowa

Median middle-age household income: $74,803

Kansas

Median middle-age household income: $75,138

Kentucky

Median middle-age household income: $60,764

Louisiana

Median middle-age household income: $58,486

Maine

Median middle-age household income: $70,911

Maryland

Median middle-age household income: $105,099

Massachusetts

Median middle-age household income: $105,333

Michigan

Median middle-age household income: $71,632

Minnesota

Median middle-age household income: $90,789

Mississippi

Median middle-age household income: $53,030

Missouri

Median middle-age household income: $68,768

Montana

Median middle-age household income: $68,596

Nebraska

Median middle-age household income: $76,823

Nevada

Median middle-age household income: $75,047

New Hampshire

Median middle-age household income: $93,507

New Jersey

Median middle-age household income: $103,839

New Mexico

Median middle-age household income: $60,450

New York

Median middle-age household income: $86,125

RELATED: This Is the Richest Zip Code in Your State, Data Shows.

North Carolina

Median middle-age household income: $69,054

North Dakota

Median middle-age household income: $79,609

Ohio

Median middle-age household income: $70,926

Oklahoma

Median middle-age household income: $63,669

Oregon

Median middle-age household income: $80,418

Pennsylvania

Median middle-age household income: $77,284

Rhode Island

Median middle-age household income: $86,610

South Carolina

Median middle-age household income: $65,529

South Dakota

Median middle-age household income: $72,385

Tennessee

Median middle-age household income: $65,582

Texas

Median middle-age household income: $76,017

Utah

Median middle-age household income: $94,496

Vermont

Median middle-age household income: $73,099

Virginia

Median middle-age household income: $93,029

Washington

Median middle-age household income: $96,499

West Virginia

Median middle-age household income: $57,543

Wisconsin

Median middle-age household income: $78,284

Wyoming

Median middle-age household income: $79,436

RELATED: This Is the Average Retirement Age in Your State, According to Data.