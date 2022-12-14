Netflix's documentary series Harry & Meghan has attracted criticism from various corners, from royal watchers to journalists. Now Meghan Markle's estranged half-siblings have spoken up. Thomas Markle Jr. and Samantha Markle, who share a father with Meghan, discussed their reaction to the first three episodes of the docuseries with Fox News and GB News.

Meghan has been distant from Thomas and Samantha for years, a situation not helped by not being invited to her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. The siblings take particular issue with their father not being invited either, a chain of events that led to their estrangement and is discussed in episode three.

"Of course, it's incredibly sad what happened," Harry says. "She had a father before this, and now she doesn't have a father. And I shouldered that, because if Meg wasn't with me, then her dad would still be her dad." Read on to find out what the siblings said and why they're planning a documentary of their own.

1 "It's Horrible," Says Markle Junior

"I think it's horrible," Markle Jr. said of Harry & Meghan. "The documentary is so far off on so many different levels. It's really a little bit disturbing. "Saying that she doesn't have a family and she doesn't have a father, and Harry saying that she has no father now. That's just ridiculous."

When Morgan asked Markle Jr. if there had been any attempt by Meghan to contact her father after he suffered a stroke last May, he said, "Nobody reached out. I actually reached out, and all I got back was 'distant family,' and she 'doesn't know us.' It's just very bizarre how she just basically brushed the entire family under the carpet like we don't exist and then lied about not having a family… We've always been here."

2 "Who Doesn't Invite Their Family to a Wedding?"

Markle Jr. made it clear he still resented his half-sister for not inviting them to her wedding. "I mean who doesn't invite their family to a wedding, especially a royal wedding?" he said. "And it's not like anybody in my family asked her for one nickel or anything other, we were all happy for her when this happened." ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

He added: "But the turn of events showed the true colors of this woman. To know what you're getting yourself into and then go in there and try and change a 1,000-year-old traditional monarchy to your own liking. Who does that?"

3 Another Documentary on the Way

Markle Jr. told Morgan that watching the Netflix series prompted him to work on his own documentary. "The documentary is way off," Markle Jr. said. "That's what's actually prompted me to work with my own production team, and, coming out in like 2023, our side of a documentary that's going to shed a lot of light that needs to be shed."

"The amount of unprecedented files, photos and videos and documentation that we're going to be including in our documentary … it's going to tell a whole different story," he added. "I think the general public in the U.K. and America knows that now the Markles aren't bad people. We're just like a normal family like everybody else."

4 Father Has Watched the Docuseries

Markle Jr. told Fox News that his father had watched the first three episodes of Harry & Meghan and gave an update on his health. "Dad is doing very well, making a lot of progress. He's in good spirits. Sometimes he doesn't feel that comfortable to actually make a live appearance, but he's doing very well," he said. He added: "His speech is definitely coming back. We are making a lot of progress with the speech therapy and, for the most part, it's pretty normal."

5 Meghan's Niece Drawn Into Wedding Controversy

Samantha Markle has also criticized the documentary. In particular, she has accused Meghan of lying to Samantha's daughter Ashley. While Samantha and Meghan are estranged, Meghan and Ashley have a close relationship. In Harry & Meghan, Meghan said she was told by the palace that she couldn't invite Ashley to her wedding because she wasn't inviting Samantha.

But Samantha told GB News a palace insider told her Meghan had made the decision. "Ashley was lied to, and my sister, in fact, was the one reportedly who told Ashley she couldn't go to the wedding," said Samantha. "I felt like she was manipulating my daughter."