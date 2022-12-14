Last week the first part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries hit the streaming service. In the first three episodes, the couple begins to tell their story, starting with how they met and touching upon some of the controversy surrounding their relationship. However, judging from the promos for the second installment of their show, the drama is going to escalate. Both Harry and Meghan drop some enormous bombshells in the brief 90-second trailer, making some pretty heavy accusations.

1 Harry and Meghan Make Heavy Allegations

In the promo, Prince Harry claims that lies were told to protect his brother, but nobody was willing to tell the truth to protect him and Meghan. And Meghan also claims that she was an actual victim in terms of the press.

2 "They Were Happy to Lie" to Protect William, Harry Says

In one of the most shocking allegations, Harry maintains that he was not given the same respect as his brother. "They were happy to lie to protect my brother," he says. "They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us."

3 Meghan Claims She Was Being "Thrown to the Wolves"

Then Meghan added a dramatic follow-up. "I wasn't being thrown to the wolves. I was being fed to the wolves," she said. The couple also accused the family of "institutional gaslighting."

4 They Claim Their Lives Were in Danger

They also maintain that their lives were in danger. "I wonder what would have happened to us had we not got out when we did," Harry says. "Our security was being pulled, everyone in the world knew where we were," Meghan adds. "I said, 'We need to get out here'," states Harry.

5 They Never Explain Who "They" Are

Who are "they"? Many believe all the statements were referring to The Firm. However, a trailer on the Netflix website shows a more uncut version that includes subtitles. "The British media were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us," it says.

5 "They Were Actively Recruiting People to Disseminate Disinformation," Expert Claims

In the trailer, Christopher Bouzy, a US tech entrepreneur specializing in tracking disinformation and harassment online says, "They were actively recruiting people to disseminate disinformation," but doesn't specify who "they" are.