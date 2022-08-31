Extra

Meghan Markle Sparks Fury After Revealing "Incredibly Private" Detail of Prince Harry's Life

Experts are shocked that the Duchess delved into one topic during her New York Magazine interview. 

By Leah Groth
August 31, 2022
August 31, 2022

On Monday Meghan Markle's explosive interview with New York Magazine's The Cut went live. As part of the up-close-and-personal profile, Meghan invited a journalist into the home she shares with Prince Harry and their two children, Archie and Lillibet, and openly discussed several topics, including the alleged racism she faced at the expense of the British media and the Royal family and why she and Harry decided to leave their roles as working Royals, her intentions of getting back onto social media, and even her husband's estranged relationship with his own father, the future King of England, Prince Charles. Many of the details revealed in the interview left the world shocked, but one, in particular, sparked a major storm. 

Meghan Said That Harry "Lost" His Dad

Shutterstock

In the interview, Meghan delved into the drama between Sussexes and the Royal Family. "Harry said to me, 'I lost my dad in this process.' It doesn't have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that's his decision," Meghan said. 

Meghan Is Fiercely Private About Her Personal Life

Shutterstock

Considering Meghan is so private about her personal life, especially the conflict between herself and her father, Thomas Markle, and his other children, Royal experts were shocked that she would discuss such a private discussion of her husband's. 

Experts Are Shocked

Shutterstock

"The thing I think is most shocking is she says that Harry told her he thinks he has lost his father too, the way that she has lost hers," journalist Andrew Pierce said on GB News. "If he did tell her that, why is she revealing that to a New York magazine? Isn't that incredibly private?"

Meghan Claims She Was Misinterpreted

Prince Harry
Shutterstock

"This is a woman who says her privacy is constantly invaded by my newspaper and other newspapers, revealing something that Harry had told her in confidence," he continued. "They then had to put a statement out, getting it clarified a few hours later by that chap who wrote the book all about them."

Meghan's Friend Came to Her Defense

Omid Scobie/Instagram

Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie claims that Meghan's comments were misinterpreted. "I understand that Prince Harry is actually referring to Meghan's loss of her own father, and Meghan is saying she doesn't want Harry to lose his," he tweeted. 

Leah Groth
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related. Read more
