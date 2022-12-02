After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their Megxit from the United Kingdom, the former Suits star started opening up about the mistreatment she received while living in England. According to Meghan, she experienced everything from neglect in terms of her mental health to racism. She also felt attacked by the British press, and at times, didn't feel as though she was safe. Now, the Met's former counter-terror chief has revealed that things were even worse for the Duchess than she even has revealed: Her life was threatened.

1 Meghan Allegedly Received "Many Very Real and Disgusting" Threats

In a new interview, Neil Basu details the threats the actress received. "You were in charge of royal protection. How would you characterize the threats that Meghan and Harry received?" journalist Cathy Newman asked him in a clip shared on Twitter. He revealed that there were "many very real and disgusting" threats. And, he also maintains that they were 100 percent real.

2 She Was Allegedly "Under Threat All of the Time"

"But there were many serious, credible threats against Meghan, were there? Emanating from the far-right?" Basu was asked. "Absolutely, and if you'd seen the stuff that was written and you were receiving it . . . the kind of rhetoric that's online, if you don't know what I know, you would feel under threat all of the time," he responded.

3 People Have Been Prosecuted for Making the Threats

The threats were made more than once, and action was taken on the people who made them. "We had teams investigating it. People have been prosecuted for those threats," Basu continued.

4 Harry and Meghan No Longer Have Publicly Funded Protection

Unfortunately, when Harry and Meghan stepped down as working members of the Royal Family, they also lost their publicly funded police protection while abroad. Prince Harry has said that he doesn't feel safe with his family, and he and his wife are currently paying for security themselves. ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

5 Prince Harry Is Fighting the Decision in Court

Since 2020, Harry has been battling the February 2020 decision by the RAVEC to remove Harry's automatic right to U.K. police security. This year, he was granted "permission to apply for judicial review" by Judge Jonathan Swift. An upcoming hearing at the High Court in London will soon take place.