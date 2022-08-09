When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opted to part ways with their roles as working royals and move from the United Kingdom to the United States, many people were shocked. After all, the Duke of Sussex had spent his entire life in his home country, and seemed destined to support his family and the throne – his grandmother, the current Queen, then father, Prince Charles who will next occupy the throne, and eventually his brother, William. Now that Harry and Meghan are living comfortably with their kids in California, it seems unlikely that the couple will ever return to England for good. However, apparently the Duchess isn't 100 percent confident that Harry is completely convinced that America is the place for him. Read on to hear what the royal watchers are predicting now.

1 Harry Continues to Reconcile with his Family

In 2021, Harry returned to the UK for his grandfather's funeral, and then again in 2022 with his wife for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The couple is reportedly returning later in the year with their children, Archie and Lilibet, this time to Balmoral in Scotland to visit the queen at one of her royal residences. But according to sources, Meghan is a bit nervous about the "bittersweet invite," in their words, as she is concerned that Harry is homesick.

2 Meghan Is Concerned Harry Will Want to Return to the UK

A source tells Closer that Meghan is worried that her husband might shift his priorities after the visit. "It's a bittersweet invite for Meghan, because on one hand it fuels her and Harry's confidence that they are very much still part of the family. But after so much time away, she fears Harry will be lured back into the fold and want to return to the UK," the insider told the publication.

3 Harry Is "Homesick"

"Meghan doesn't doubt that Harry is committed to spending the rest of his life in America, but does have certain trepidation over how these types of visits can pull at his heartstrings," they added. "She's been aware of Harry's homesickness for some time, and she can see just how excited he is to show more of his heritage to their children, without the attention and security fears that surrounded them in London."

4 Harry Wants to Spend Time with His Grandmother

According to the source, Harry is enjoying the time he gets to spend with his family, especially the elderly Queen. "It goes without saying he wants to spend as much time with his grandmother while he still can," they said. "So this offer is a big deal to him and it's one he's going to take up with open arms. It'll be such a treat to spend precious time with the Queen, and Harry would love to enjoy a pint in a British pub and spend time with his family in the countryside. He's really missed it."

5 The Queen Is Extending an Olive Branch

Many believe the invites from the Queen are an attempt to extend an olive branch, after the tumultuous "Megxit" incident followed by the couple's shocking sit-down tell-all with Oprah Winfrey, insinuating that members of the royal family were racist. There is also the impending publication of Prince Harry's memoir, expected to be published later this year. Many experts maintain that the royal family is concerned as to what will be revealed in the pages of the highly anticipated book.