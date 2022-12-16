Extra

The Real Reason Why Meghan Markle Suffered Miscarriage, According to Prince Harry

The Duke of Sussex claims that one party in particular is responsible for the loss of his child.

By Sharon Naomi Blacksmith
December 16, 2022
By Sharon Naomi Blacksmith
December 16, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have saved their most dramatic accusations for last! On Thursday, the final three episodes of Harry & Meghan aired on Netflix, with the controversial couple putting everyone from the Royal Family to the media in their line of fire. In some no-holds-barred interviews, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex discuss Meghan's mental health struggles, how the drama between family members impacted them, and even touched upon Meghan's miscarriage, which occurred while the couple was living in Montecito. Harry also reveals the reason why they lost the baby, blaming it on one institution in particular. 

1
Meghan Suffered a Miscarriage in July 2020

Netflix

Harry explains that when Meghan suffered her miscarriage in July 2020, the couple was in the midst of a legal battle with Associated Newspapers, the publishers of Mail on Sunday. The Mail famously published a copy of a letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle. 

2
Harry Blames the Loss on the "Mail"

Netflix

 "I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the Mail did," Duke of Sussex states. "I watched the whole thing. Now do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was caused by that? Of course we don't."

3
The Miscarriage "Was Created" by "What They Were Trying to do to Her," Harry Claims

Netflix

"But bearing in mind the stress that that caused, the lack of sleep and the timing of the pregnancy, how many weeks in she was, I can say from what I saw that that miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her," Harry continued. 

4
Meghan Miscarried the Day They Moved Into Their New Home

Netflix

Meghan explained that the couple had just moved into their Montecito home when the miscarriage happened. "I was pregnant, I really wasn't sleeping, and the first morning that we woke up in our new home is when I miscarried," she said. 

5
Her "Suits" Costar Was There That Day

Shutterstock

That morning, her Suits costar Abigail Spencer was visiting. "Meg is standing outside, waiting for me, and I can tell something's off, and she is showing me the new home [but] she's like, 'I'm having a lot of pain.' She was holding Archie, and she just fell to the ground and…" Her mother added:  "I thought she was brave and courageous, but that doesn't surprise me because she is brave and courageous."

Filed Under
 •  •  •  •
Latest News
  • Woman in a white sweater, looking out the window being intuitive.
    Woman in a white sweater, looking out the window being intuitive.
    Relationships

    The Most Intuitive Zodiac Sign

    These folks trust their instincts.

  • Frightening Moment Two Boys Get Trapped in the Air After Slingshot's Ride Cord Snaps
    Frightening Moment Two Boys Get Trapped in the Air After Slingshot's Ride Cord Snaps
    Extra

    Frightening Moment Two Boys Get Trapped in the Air After Slingshot's Ride Cord Snaps

    The ride has been closed indefinitely.

  • 5 Ways to Spend Your FSA at Walgreens and CVS
    5 Ways to Spend Your FSA at Walgreens and CVS
    Health

    5 Ways to Spend Your FSA at Walgreens and CVS

    Use it before it runs out!

  • Very close interaction with Tiger Shark
    Very close interaction with Tiger Shark
    Extra

    68-Year-Old Swimmer Attacked by Giant Tiger Shark Fights Him Off with a Diving Knife

    The man was hospitalized with serious injuries.

  • Many Birds In a Bird House
    Many Birds In a Bird House
    Health

    Listening to Birds Helps Relieve Depression

    Scientists say tweets and chirps lift our spirits.

  • Man with Closed Eyes and Smile Holding His Heart
    Man with Closed Eyes and Smile Holding His Heart
    Health

    7 Best Ways to Keep Your Heart Healthy

    Here's your go-to guide for better heart health.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group