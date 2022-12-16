Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have saved their most dramatic accusations for last! On Thursday, the final three episodes of Harry & Meghan aired on Netflix, with the controversial couple putting everyone from the Royal Family to the media in their line of fire. In some no-holds-barred interviews, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex discuss Meghan's mental health struggles, how the drama between family members impacted them, and even touched upon Meghan's miscarriage, which occurred while the couple was living in Montecito. Harry also reveals the reason why they lost the baby, blaming it on one institution in particular.

1 Meghan Suffered a Miscarriage in July 2020

Harry explains that when Meghan suffered her miscarriage in July 2020, the couple was in the midst of a legal battle with Associated Newspapers, the publishers of Mail on Sunday. The Mail famously published a copy of a letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle.

2 Harry Blames the Loss on the "Mail"

"I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the Mail did," Duke of Sussex states. "I watched the whole thing. Now do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was caused by that? Of course we don't."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

3 The Miscarriage "Was Created" by "What They Were Trying to do to Her," Harry Claims

"But bearing in mind the stress that that caused, the lack of sleep and the timing of the pregnancy, how many weeks in she was, I can say from what I saw that that miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her," Harry continued.

4 Meghan Miscarried the Day They Moved Into Their New Home

Meghan explained that the couple had just moved into their Montecito home when the miscarriage happened. "I was pregnant, I really wasn't sleeping, and the first morning that we woke up in our new home is when I miscarried," she said.

5 Her "Suits" Costar Was There That Day

That morning, her Suits costar Abigail Spencer was visiting. "Meg is standing outside, waiting for me, and I can tell something's off, and she is showing me the new home [but] she's like, 'I'm having a lot of pain.' She was holding Archie, and she just fell to the ground and…" Her mother added: "I thought she was brave and courageous, but that doesn't surprise me because she is brave and courageous."