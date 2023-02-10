Meghan Markle Loses Battle to Avoid Giving Evidence After Being Accused of Telling "False Malicious Lies"

This week it was revealed that Meghan Markle's half-sister, Samantha, was demanding that she, along with her husband, Prince Harry, should have to give a filmed deposition in her lawsuit against the former Suits star. Thomas Markle's other daughter is suing the Duchess for $75,000 in damages, claiming she created a "false narrative and fairy-tale life story" in her Oprah interview and Finding Freedom biography, which humiliated her at a public level.

This week, a judge dealt a major blow to the defense, maintaining that both Meghan and Harry needed to film their depositions prior to the case going to trial.

The Judge Says That Harry and Meghan Need to Give Depositions

Per Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell, Markle had not met the "high standard" required to stay in discovery. However, she did agree to push back the deadline for submitting depositions from later this month until July.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Defendant Markle does not show that unusual circumstances justify the requested stay or that prejudice or an undue burden will result if the Court does not impose a stay," she explained.

She Added That the Case Could Be "Ripe for Dismissal"

However, she didn't rule out the potential for Meghan to have the case thrown out of court altogether. "Although a preliminary peek at the motion to dismiss suggests that some of the claims against her may be ripe for dismissal, the review does not reveal, at this time, a clear indication that the court will dismiss the action in its entirety."

In Samantha's filing, she claims that "Meghan…published and disseminated false and malicious lies," subjecting her "to humiliation, shame and hatred on a worldwide scale." She also claims Meghan spread "lies worldwide" about their father, Thomas Markle.

Samantha Says Meghan Launched a "Premeditated Campaign" to "Defame and Destroy Her"

It also maintains that Meghan launched "a premeditated campaign" to "defame and destroy her sister's and her father's reputation and credibility in order to preserve and promote the false 'rags-to-royalty' narrative."

During her Netflix docuseries, Meghan supported her claims that she and Samantha do not have a relationship. "My half-sister, who I hadn't seen for over a decade – and that was only for a day and a half – suddenly, it felt like she was everywhere," she says. "I don't know your middle name. I don't know your birthday. You're telling these people that you raised me, and you've coined me 'Princess Pushy.'"