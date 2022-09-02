Extra

Meghan Markle Shared Her Struggle of "Not Being Able to Afford" $14 Million House Because She "Didn't Have a Job"

“I don't want to go and look at all the things that I can't afford, that doesn't feel good,” the Duchess said about the mansion.

By Leah Groth
September 2, 2022
When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry quit their jobs as working members of the Royal family and announced their decision to leave the United Kingdom (AKA Megxit), many people wondered where they would move to and what they would do for work. Sure, Meghan likely had money stashed away from her longtime acting role on Suits and Prince Harry, inheritance from his late mother, Princess Diana, as well as some other private funds but even pooled together the couple couldn't afford to live the lavish royal life they were accustomed to. In her new interview with New York Magazine's The Cut, Meghan opens up about the financial fears the couple had when leaving the UK, revealing that it "didn't feel good" that they couldn't afford the $14.65 million Montecito mansion they had their eye on. 

The Montecito Mansion Kept Coming Up in Their Searches

Meghan Markle, The Cut, Cover
Campbell Addy for The Cut

The Duchess of Sussex explained to Davis that she and Harry had their eye on the Montecito mansion they now call home while they were still living in the UK. "We were looking in this area (Montecito, California) and this house kept popping up online in searches," Meghan told her. 

But It Cost $14.65 Million

Shutterstock

The property, which Davis describes as a "classic Tuscan villa, a Napa vineyard and a Beverly Hills country club," was listed for a whopping $14.65 million. The nine-bedroom, sixteen-bathroom estate also included a pool and tennis court. And, according to Meghan, because they were jobless, it didn't seem realistic.  

"We Didn't Have Jobs," Meghan Said

Shutterstock

"We didn't have jobs, so we were just not going to come and see this house. It wasn't possible," Meghan said about their plight. "It's like when I was younger and you're window shopping – it's like 'I don't want to go and look at all the things that I can't afford, that doesn't feel good.'"

They Did "Everything They Could" To Get the House

Shutterstock

However, Meghan told the publication that she and Prince Harry did "everything they could" to get the home. She added that they loved the garden, likening the two intertwined palm trees in the garden of the property to her relationship with Harry. "See how they're connected at the bottom?" Meghan said. "He goes, 'My love, it's us,' and now everyday Archie goes by us, he says 'Hi momma, hi papa.'"

"It's Healing" She Said

Samir Hussein/WireImage

However, the lovebirds were able to afford the luxurious pad after signing their multi-million dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify. "It's healing, you feel free," she said about the home.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related. Read more
