Here's Why Meghan and Harry's Pregnancy Announcement Seems So Familiar

The instantly iconic photo is almost identical to the final scene in a famous film.

By Diane Clehane
February 14, 2021
February 14, 2021
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan made a very special Valentine's Day announcement on Sunday: they are expecting their second child! Baby Sussex will be the younger sibling to the couple's son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who will celebrate his second birthday on May 6. A spokesperson for the couple told People, which broke news, "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child." Read on for more on the announcement photo and why it may ring a bell, and for more on the Sussexes' big year, check out The One Thing Meghan and Harry Are Really Looking Forward to in 2021.

According to People, Harry and Meghan shared a stunning black-and-white photo that was taken with an iPad by their friend and longtime photographer, Misan Harriman. On his Instagram, Harriman wrote: "Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!"

The image features the barefoot couple sitting in the grass with Meghan's head resting on Harry's knee while he gently strokes her hair. The duchess is wearing a flowing linen dress by Carolina Herrera that she first wore when she was pregnant with Archie.

Film-loving royal watchers may find the image quite familiar. The photo is stunningly similar in more than one way to the final scene in the 1999 film Notting Hill, starring Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts, which tells the tale of a famous American actor who falls in love with a British man who knows little about dealing with celebrity. In the final scene in the movie, the couple is sitting in a park with a pregnant Roberts laying down with her head resting on Grant's lap, as seen below. She is also wearing the same kind of flowing dress Meghan has on in her pregnancy announcement photo.

Julia Roberts and Huge Grant in Notting Hill
Universal

The couple's pregnancy announcement comes just months after Meghan revealed she had a miscarriage in an essay published in The New York Times last July.

Happy in their new life in California and deluged with offers from the entertainment industry, it seems only fitting that Meghan and Harry would celebrate their news with a nod, intentional or not, to Hollywood. And for more on what's next for them, check out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Soon Visit the White House.

Diane Clehane is a New York-based journalist and author of Imagining Diana and Diana: The Secrets of Her Style.

