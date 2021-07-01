Health

If You Use This Medication, Call Your Doctor Now, FDA Says

Using the prescription drug right now could have serious—and potentially—fatal side effects.

July 1, 2021
July 1, 2021

Medication is typically prescribed to help improve the quality of life for those who take it. And while, in many cases, prescription medication can have profoundly positive effects for those who take it, there are some notable exceptions. Right now, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is warning users of one particular prescription to call their doctor immediately due to the serious health risk it may pose. Read on to discover if your prescription medication could be putting you in harm's way.

Teva Pharmaceuticals has recalled one of its injectable medications.

On July 1, the FDA announced that Teva Pharmaceuticals had voluntarily recalled a single lot of its Topotecan Injection in 4 mg/4 mL single-use vials. The recalled medication, which is used to treat metastatic ovarian cancer, small cell lung cancer, and certain types of cervical cancer, is identifiable by lot number 31328962B, expiration date 04/2022, vial NDC 0703-4714-71, and carton NDC 0703-4714-01.

The recall was initiated due to potential foreign matter contamination.

The recalled medication was pulled from the market after a pharmacy found a glass particle in one medication vial. Subsequent testing of the sample revealed a translucent cotton fiber and a grey silicone particle in the same vial.

Teva conducted an internal assessment of the contamination, which indicated that individuals prescribed Topotecan Injection are unlikely to come into contact with a contaminated sample of the product, but initiated the recall nevertheless.

Using contaminated medication could be fatal.

While most users of the affected Teva medication have a low likelihood of their personal prescription being contaminated, any contamination in an injectable medication can prove fatal.

Though some patients who use a contaminated injectable medication may only experience swelling and irritation, the FDA cautions that, "If the particulate matter reaches the blood vessels it can travel to various organs and block blood vessels in the heart, lungs or brain which can cause stroke and even lead to death." At the time the recall was announced, there had been no reports of injury or illness associated with use of the medication.

If you have the medication at home, call your doctor now.

Any patient who takes the recalled Teva medication should call their healthcare provider immediately. If you have questions related to the recall, you can also call Teva's Medical Information line on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET or leave a voicemail; to contact the line, dial 888-838-2872, option 3, then option 4. You can also contact the company at druginfo@tevapharm.com.

