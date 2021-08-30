If You Have These Meats at Home, Get Rid of Them Now, USDA Says

Whether you're adding some prosciutto to your omelet in the morning or stirring some sausage into your pasta sauce at dinner, meat is a staple in countless households around the U.S. However, you might want to exercise a bit more caution before making your next meat-based meal, now that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced the recall of nearly 900,000 pounds of meat due to the serious safety risk it poses to consumers. Read on to find out if you should be ridding your kitchen of these popular foods now.

RELATED: If You Have This Milk at Home, Throw It Away Now, Authorities Say.

The USDA just announced the recall of one company's uncured meats.

On Aug. 27, the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that approximately 862,000 pounds of antipasto meat trays had been recalled.

The recall is currently limited to 24-oz. trays containing two 12-oz. packages of Fratelli Beretta Uncured Antipasto Prosciutto, Soppressata, Milano Salami, & Coppa. The affected products are marked with establishment number EST. 7543B, UPC number 073541305316, and best by dates ranging from Aug. 27, 2021 to Feb. 11, 2022.

The meat could be contaminated with dangerous bacteria.

The products were pulled from the market after it was discovered that they may be contaminated with Salmonella Infantis and/or Salmonella Typhimurium.

On Aug. 26, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a food safety alert for Italian-style meats after 36 people developed salmonella infections in 17 states. Among those who became ill, 12 people were hospitalized; there had been no deaths at the time the Food Safety Alert was announced. While the Beretta products are the only ones thus far identified as being associated with the salmonella outbreak, the CDC explains that "the investigation is ongoing."

For the latest recall news delivered to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter!

Salmonella can cause serious illness and death.

In many healthy individuals, consuming food tainted with salmonella results in symptoms typical of food poisoning, including abdominal cramping, diarrhea, and fever. Symptoms typically begin within six days of eating contaminated food and resolve within a week without treatment.

However, among immunocompromised individuals, older adults, and infants, salmonella can cause more serious systemic illnesses or may even prove fatal. If you have consumed the recalled products and are experiencing symptoms, contact your healthcare provider immediately.

If you have the affected meat at home, don't eat it.

If you purchased the recalled antipasto trays, do not consume any of the products contained therein. Instead, the FSIS recommends returning them to the store from which they were purchased or throwing them away.

Due to potential cross-contamination issues, the CDC additionally recommends washing any surfaces, containers, dishware, or other items that may have come into contact with the recalled foods with hot soapy water or cleaning them in the dishwasher.

If you have questions related to the recall, contact Fratelli Beretta USA Inc.'s recall hotline at 866-918-8738.

RELATED: If You Bought Any of These 8 Chicken Products, Throw Them Away, USDA Says.