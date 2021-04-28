If You Have This Meat at Home, Throw It Away Now, Officials Warn

Whether you're making bacon for breakfast or adding some sausage to your favorite stir-fry, meat is a staple in meals for countless people throughout the U.S. Unfortunately, if you're buying your meat from one brand in particular, you could be putting yourself in harm's way, now that they've recalled a number of their products. Read on to discover if you should be tossing these foods from your fridge now. And for more foods you're better off avoiding, The CDC Is Warning You Not to Eat Anything Made by This Company.

Ken's Highway 45 Meat Market has recalled multiple meat products.

On April 27, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced the voluntary recall of six different cooked meat products produced by Ken's Highway 45 Meat Market, located in Antigo, Wisconsin. The products include bacon, smoked pork chops, and bacon ends and pieces packaged on Feb. 11, Feb. 16, Feb. 26, March 26, March 30, and April 6; smoked Polish sausage, snack sticks, and summer sausage packaged between Jan. 26 and April 1 are also subject to recall.

The meat is subject to a Class II recall.

The recalled products are subject to a Class II recall, as per the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. This type of recall indicates "a health hazard situation where there is a remote possibility of adverse consequences from the use of the product." However, at the time the recall notice was issued, there had been no reported cases of illness related to the consumption of the recalled products.

The affected products were pulled from the market after it was discovered that they "were not produced under a Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) food safety plan," as noted during state inspectors' routine inspection of the company's facility.

The products should be returned to the store from which they were purchased.

If you have any of the affected products at home, you can return them to Ken's Highway 45 Meat Market. Anyone with questions regarding the recall can contact Ken Schmidt, the owner of Ken's Highway 45 Meat Market, at (715) 623-3554. While Wisconsin authorities have not specifically identified what, if any, contamination may be present in the recalled products, the state's Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection recommends that anyone who has consumed the affected products and is experiencing symptoms of a foodborne illness contact a medical professional for further guidance or treatment.

The Ken's Highway products join a long list of meats to be pulled from the market this month.

This has been a tough year for the meat industry, with multiple recalls and public health alerts issued for meat products from a number of well-known brands in the past month alone.

On April 16, the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall of nearly 4,900 pounds of frozen boneless beef products imported from Australia due to potential E. coli contamination. Just 11 days prior, about 6,800 pounds of Celebrity Extra Lean 98 percent fat free imported ham were pulled from the market due to salmonella concerns.

A staggering 211,400 pounds of raw ground turkey products produced by Plainville Brands were subject to a public health alert issued by the FSIS on April 12 due to potential salmonella contamination, and a similar alert was issued by the same agency on April 2, when almost 40 pounds of raw ground chorizo were identified as being potentially contaminated with "hard pieces of crystalline material." And for more hazards hiding in plain sight, This Popular Sausage Should Be Thrown Away Immediately, USDA Says.