If You Have This Soup in Your Pantry, Get Rid of It, FDA Warns

Whether you're nursing a cold or need a quick and easy lunch, soup is the one food that practically everyone has in their pantry. No matter much or little you know about cooking, being able to grab your can opener or tear into a packet for a reliably good meal is a convenience that's too good for most to pass up—especially if you haven't had time to make it to the grocery store for fresh ingredients lately. But now, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is warning consumers that one soup that may be in your cabinet should be tossed immediately. Read on to see which product is being recalled—and why.

READ THIS NEXT: If You Got These Common Meds From Walmart or Walgreens, Don't Take Them, FDA Warns.

This isn't the only recent soup recall.

Food recalls are vital to ensure the products that make their way into our pantries are safe—and soups have been the subject of a handful of recalls over the past year alone.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

On July 20, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that 16,500 pounds of chicken and rice soup mix products from manufacturing company MSI Express Inc. were subject to a High Class 1 safety alert. Specifically, the warning impacted the Knorr Professional Soup du Jour line's Red Thai Style Curry Chicken With Rice Soup Mix, which the company discovered contained an undeclared milk allergen missing from the product's ingredient label.

A month earlier, the FDA announced that 2,500 cases of Panera's Southwest Corn Chowder soup sold in grocery stores through its Panera at Home brand were being recalled due to an undeclared wheat allergen. And in November, the agency announced a recall of H-E-B store-brand Creamy Tomato Basil Soup "due to the possible presence of glass in the product." But now, the FDA has issued another recall related to a soup product you may have in your pantry.

The FDA just issued another recall on a soup product.

On July 26, the FDA announced that Santa Fe Springs, California-based Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc. was recalling its Marutomo Dashi Soup Base. The affected products were distributed to retail stores and restaurants throughout Nevada and California between July 1, 2021 and July 22, 2022.

The recalled product is sold in 17.6-ounce blue plastic packaging that includes a sticker label on its back side written in English. It's also printed with the UPC 074410374020.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

The company recalled the product due to two undeclared allergens.

The FDA says the company issued the recall after it discovered the soup base contained wheat and soybean ingredients that were not disclosed on the packaging. An investigation into the matter found that human error in label-checking was the cause of the issue.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat and soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the agency warns in its notice.

Anyone with Marutomo Dashi Soup Base in their kitchen should get rid of it immediately.

According to the FDA's notice, there have been no reported illnesses related to the Marutomo Dashi Soup Base. The company has also stopped distributing the product until it can be sure it has resolved the labeling issue.

The agency recommends that anyone who purchased the product return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Customers with questions can also contact the company by emailing recall@wismettacusa.com.