Man Stuck in Sofa Needs Fire Department to Rescue Him

A man was forced to call emergency services after trapping his own hand down the back of his couch Firefighters went to the man's house and performed their rescue services valiantly—before posting an update on social media. The strange episode recalled previous headline-making incidents, like the time a man claimed he got stuck in an IKEA stool, or when some unfortunate souls have had to be pried off of their furniture, due to being overweight. Read on to see what happened this time.

1 A Successful Rescue Operation

Stapleford Fire Station in the UK posted an account of the incident on their official Facebook page. They also posted a photo of the dramatic scene. "An unusual incident for us last night. Where we were called to a report of a male with his hand trapped down the back of a sofa," the fire station said.

2 No Injuries Reported

"Firefighters were able to free the man, who had slight reddening to his hand," the statement continues. "Firefighter Gavin Wilson who attended the incident said 'It really isn't just fires, I am pleased we were able to help the male without hurting him further or damaging his sofa. We will revisit him later today, make sure he is ok and complete a safe and well visit.'"

3 A Dangerous Couch?

There are no details on how, exactly, the man got his hand caught in the couch in the first place. Furniture injuries are not rare: thousands of people are injured every year in the US from heavy objects tipping on them. A report from the Consumer Product Safety Commission shows there have been 581 tip-over fatalities in the US since 2000.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

4 Furniture Injuries Are Decreasing

Furniture injuries are thankfully decreasing over time, as the public (and parents) become aware of the potential risks to themselves and to toddlers, who are the main victims of tip-overs. "We're pleased to see the decrease in tip-over injuries over time. However, annually, thousands of children are still injured, and far too many die due to this hazard," Commission Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric said in a statement. "People either don't know about the risks, or they think it can't happen when an adult is nearby."

5 Cushions Don't Make Couches Safe

Experts are reminding parents that just because furniture has bedding or cushions, that doesn't make it safe for adventurous children. "Parents often leave young children on a bed or sofa, stepping away for a bit and thinking it's not dangerous," says Viachaslau Bradko, MD. "But our research shows that these types of falls are now the most common source of injury in this age group."