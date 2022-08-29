Extra

Man Stuck in Sofa Needs Fire Department to Rescue Him

“An unusual incident,” say emergency services.

By Ferozan Mast
August 29, 2022
By Ferozan Mast
August 29, 2022

A man was forced to call emergency services after trapping his own hand down the back of his couch Firefighters went to the man's house and performed their rescue services valiantly—before posting an update on social media. The strange episode recalled previous headline-making incidents, like the time a man claimed he got stuck in an IKEA stool, or when some unfortunate souls have had to be pried off of their furniture, due to being overweight. Read on to see what happened this time.

1
A Successful Rescue Operation

Fireman in uniform in front of fire truck going to rescue and protect. Emergancy , danger, servise concept.
Shutterstock

Stapleford Fire Station in the UK posted an account of the incident on their official Facebook page. They also posted a photo of the dramatic scene. "An unusual incident for us last night. Where we were called to a report of a male with his hand trapped down the back of a sofa," the fire station said. 

2
No Injuries Reported

Facebook/Stapleford Fire Station

"Firefighters were able to free the man, who had slight reddening to his hand," the statement continues. "Firefighter Gavin Wilson who attended the incident said 'It really isn't just fires, I am pleased we were able to help the male without hurting him further or damaging his sofa. We will revisit him later today, make sure he is ok and complete a safe and well visit.'"

3
A Dangerous Couch?

Bearded man on knees searching behind sofa lost thing.
Shutterstock

There are no details on how, exactly, the man got his hand caught in the couch in the first place. Furniture injuries are not rare: thousands of people are injured every year in the US from heavy objects tipping on them. A report from the Consumer Product Safety Commission shows there have been 581 tip-over fatalities in the US since 2000.

4
Furniture Injuries Are Decreasing

A young female student with headphones jumping on sofa when studying.
Shutterstock

Furniture injuries are thankfully decreasing over time, as the public (and parents) become aware of the potential risks to themselves and to toddlers, who are the main victims of tip-overs. "We're pleased to see the decrease in tip-over injuries over time. However, annually, thousands of children are still injured, and far too many die due to this hazard," Commission Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric said in a statement. "People either don't know about the risks, or they think it can't happen when an adult is nearby."

5
Cushions Don't Make Couches Safe

colorful pillow covers
Shutterstock/Africa Studio

Experts are reminding parents that just because furniture has bedding or cushions, that doesn't make it safe for adventurous children. "Parents often leave young children on a bed or sofa, stepping away for a bit and thinking it's not dangerous," says Viachaslau Bradko, MD. "But our research shows that these types of falls are now the most common source of injury in this age group."

Ferozan Mast
Ferozan Mast is a science, health and wellness writer with a passion for making science and research-backed information accessible to a general audience. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Prince Harry
    Prince Harry
    Extra

    The Real Reason Prince Harry Reportedly Slammed the Phone Down After William Called Him

    It all has to do with Meghan Markle.

  • young businessman sitting alone in his office and looking confused while using his laptop
    young businessman sitting alone in his office and looking confused while using his laptop
    Health

    5 Medications That Could Be Making You Forgetful

    Are these meds behind your memory loss?

  • Video Shows Passenger Plane Engine Cover Being Ripped Off in the Middle of the Flight
    Video Shows Passenger Plane Engine Cover Being Ripped Off in the Middle of the Flight
    Extra

    Video Shows Passenger Plane Engine Cover Being Ripped Off in the Middle of the Flight

    Passenger said he "heard a little pop" and felt the plane start to vibrate.

  • Axial pain. Close-up photo of a hurting woman, who is sitting on a couch and holding her lower back with her left hand.
    Axial pain. Close-up photo of a hurting woman, who is sitting on a couch and holding her lower back with her left hand.
    Health

    The No. 1 Way to Ward Off Chronic Back Pain

    It's simple, and takes just 15 minutes a day.

  • Aoife, disabled cat.
    Aoife, disabled cat.
    Extra

    Paralyzed Cat Wearing Diaper Has "Stolen the Hearts" of Fans, With 73M Views

    Meet Aoife, a social media sensation.

  • married couple conversation
    married couple conversation
    Relationships

    5 Things You Should Never Say to Your Spouse

    Marriage counselors recommend avoiding these.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group