Extra

Man Stomps on $272,000 McLaren Supercar and Causes Thousands of Dollars Worth of Damage

It happened in broad daylight.

By Ferozan Mast
February 14, 2023
By Ferozan Mast
February 14, 2023

A man caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to a luxury car by deliberately walking on top of it and jumping on the windshield. It's not clear what provoked the man to vandalize the vehicle, but he did it in broad daylight in the clear view of several witnesses. Celebrity dealer George Gehdu, the owner of the McLaren 720s, released a statement about the damage to the supercar, which was caught on video. Here's how the car vandal was caught and what the footage shows.

1
Vandalism In Front of Witnesses

Shutterstock

Gehdu says he had parked the $272,000 McLaren across the street from a barbershop in Uxbridge, a suburban town in west London. While he was otherwise occupied away from the car, a man wearing a hoodie jumped up on the vehicle and deliberately started stomping on it and jumping on the windshield.

2
Deliberate, Casual Damage

george_gve/Instagram

Footage shows the man casually walking over the car and vandalizing it, despite people walking by. Some were even telling him to stop, but he carried on, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage. The video shows a man was later cuffed but no arrests seem to have been made.

3
Gehdu Responds To the Vandalism

george_gve/Instagram

Gehdu posted about the incident on his Instagram account, using understandably emotive language to describe his feelings. "Firstly I appreciate the support massively, not just people across the country but across the world, to see if everything is alright," he wrote. "I'm all good, I wasn't involved in anything, it was just some scrawny little rat, nevertheless the police came in good time—a car is a car. He definitely took his time and tried to damage it as much as possible, nevertheless I'm still out here and I'm still moving and that's the main thing."

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by George Gehdu (@george_gve)

4
The Man Was Taken Into Custody

george_gve/Instagram

"He definitely took his time and tried to damage it as much as possible, nevertheless I'm still out here and I'm still moving and that's the main thing," Gehdu said. "Won't let this get to me, but putting it out there to show you supercar owners – please be careful as there are scum not even worth stepping on out there in this world who don't want anyone to own anything nice."

5
The Police Respond

Shutterstock

"The guy didn't care that there were people watching or screaming at him," Gehdu says. "I still believe there are good people out there, it's not going to stop me taking my car to a place like that. Super, super appreciate everyone for their support today." UK police have confirmed the incident. "Police are investigating a report of criminal damage to a car that is alleged to have occurred in Baker Road, Uxbridge, on the morning of Sunday, 12 February," a Metropolitan Police spokesperson says. "Enquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made."

Ferozan Mast
Ferozan Mast is a science, health and wellness writer with a passion for making science and research-backed information accessible to a general audience. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • IKEA Exterior
    IKEA Exterior
    Smarter Living

    Secrets IKEA Doesn't Want You to Know

    Make your shopping trip worth it.

  • This Is Why Idaho Survivor Didn't Call the Cops After Seeing Killer, According to Source
    This Is Why Idaho Survivor Didn't Call the Cops After Seeing Killer, According to Source
    Extra

    This Is Why Idaho Survivor Didn't Call the Cops After Seeing Killer, According to Source

    One of the biggest burning questions surrounding the case might have an answer.

  • Shot of a young woman using her smartphone to send text messages
    Shot of a young woman using her smartphone to send text messages
    Relationships

    When Should You Text After a First Date?

    Experts weigh in on how long you should wait.

  • Robert Wagner and Stefanie Powers in Hart to Hart
    Robert Wagner and Stefanie Powers in Hart to Hart
    Entertainment

    See "Hart to Hart" Star Stefanie Powers Now at 80

    At 80, her career is still going strong.

  • Back view of a couple sitting on the couch and watching a romantic movie at night.
    Back view of a couple sitting on the couch and watching a romantic movie at night.
    Entertainment

    The Best Rom-Com for Your Zodiac Sign

    Love is in the air... and on the TV.

  • How Bill Murray Made the Set of "Groundhog Day" a Nightmare
    How Bill Murray Made the Set of "Groundhog Day" a Nightmare
    Entertainment

    How Bill Murray Made the Set of "Groundhog Day" a Nightmare

    "You don't have to throw tantrums to get what you want. Just say what you want."

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group