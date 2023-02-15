Mother Who Allegedly Killed Her Kids and Tried to Take Her Own Life Was "Having One of Her Best Days," Husband Claims

On January 24, 2023, Lindsay Clancy allegedly strangled her three children, daughter Cora, 5, son Dawson, 3, and son Callan, 7 months, before attempting to take her own life. At the time, her husband, Patrick Clancy, was out running errands. When he returned home, he found his wife, who allegedly had jumped out the window outside of the home they shared in a posh Massachusetts suburb. The story continues to shock the nation, especially those who knew the 32-year-old well.

But who is Lindsay Clancy, what is her background, and what could possibly explain why she did what she did? Here is everything we know about Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mom accused of killing her children.

Clancy Was a Labor and Delivery Nurse

According to the Boston Globe, Clancy grew up in Connecticut, where she was an exceptional student and part of the National Honor Society. She attended Quinnipiac University, regularly making Dean's List. She graduated in 2012, went to the MGH Institute of Health Professions School of Nursing in Boston, and graduated two years later. She was a labor and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Friends Maintain She Was a Devoted Mom

According to friends, Lindsay was a devoted mom. "There wasn't anything she loved more than her children," said Grace McNulty, a longtime friend and colleague, said in a letter. "I do not know a better mother than Lindsay Clancy," nurse Erika Sevieri, who worked with Clancy, wrote in another letter. "She lived and breathed for her children."

She Reportedly Experienced Postpartum Depression After the Birth of Her First Child

Lindsay reportedly experienced postpartum depression after the birth of her first and second children and sought professional help. However, shortly after her third child, Callan, was born, she claimed her postpartum depression was much milder. "This time, I've stayed so dialed into my routine of exercise, nutrition, personal development, and mindset," she wrote in July 2022. "It has made all the difference."

She Reportedly Started Experiencing Serious PPD a Few Months After Her Third Child Was Born

However, as the end of her maternity leave approached, things got worse. According to court records obtained by the Boston Globe, as far back as September, Clancy reported experiencing anxiety. She reportedly visited multiple psychiatrists and filled a whopping 13 prescriptions for medications to treat her condition.

She Reportedly Wrote About Her Depression

"I think I sort of resent my children because they prevent me from treating Cal like my first baby," Clancy wrote on Oct. 25. "And I know that's not fair to them. I know that. I was feeling so depressed last evening when Cora and Dawson came home from school. I know it [rubs] off on them so we had a pretty rough evening. I want to feel love and connection with all of my kids."

Her Husband Was Reportedly Concerned She Was Addicted to Her Meds, Friends Claim

Friends maintain that her husband, Patrick, was concerned that his wife was being over-medicated. He believed that she had developed an addiction to benzodiazepines and was experiencing "the worst side effects possible," Kyle Carney, a friend who spoke to police on the night of the killings, said.

She Reportedly Spent 5 Days in a Mental Health Facility in January 2023

In December, she underwent an evaluation at Women & Infants' Hospital in Providence, and on On January 1, 2023, after reportedly telling her husband that she'd had thoughts of harming herself and their children, Clancy checked herself into McLean Hospital for mental health treatment in Belmont. However, she checked out just five days later.

On the Day of the Murders She Was Having "One of Her Best Days," Says Her Husband

Over the next month, her condition seemed to be improving and she spent time alone with her children. In mid-January, she informed her husband she was no longer having suicidal thoughts. Patrick maintains that January 24th seemed to be "one of her best days." ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

She built snowmen with her kids, while her husband worked from home before sending him to CVS to get a prescription for their daughter and takeout food for dinner. "She was smiling and happy, and there was no indication that she was going to harm the kids," he said, per the prosecution.

She Reportedly Said She Heard Voices Instructing Her to Kill Her Kids

When Patrick returned, he found his wife outside, severely injured from jumping out the window, and his three children in the basement, two dead from strangulation, and the baby, still alive at the time. According to reports, Lindsay later told him she heard voices that instructed her to kill the children and herself.

However, the Prosecution Believes the Murders Were Premeditated

Last week Clancy was arraigned from her hospital bed in Massachusetts. According to the prosecution, Clancy planned the murders in advance and was of sound mind at the time of their deaths. "She planned these murders, gave herself the time and privacy to commit these murders, and then she strangled each child in the place where they should have felt the safest – at home with their mom," Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague said.