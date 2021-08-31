If You Use This Medication, Stop Now, FDA Says

When using a new medication, one of the biggest concerns you're likely to have is whether or not it will actually treat the condition you're taking it for. And while many supplements and medications have been pulled from the market in the past due to misleading claims about their effectiveness, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has recently announced the recall of one commonly prescribed medication due to just how potent it is. Read on to discover if you should be getting rid of this medication now.

Teligent Pharma, Inc. is recalling one lot of Lidocaine.

On Aug. 30, the FDA announced that Teligent Pharma, Inc. had recalled one lot of its Lidocaine HCl Topical Solution 4%.

The medication, which is used topically to numb mucous membranes in the mouth and nose in addition to specific areas of the digestive tract, was packaged in 50-ml. screw cap glass bottles labeled with NDC number 52565-009-50. The recalled medication is also printed with lot number 14218 and expiration date 09/2022.

The medication is being recalled due to "super potency."

The Lidocaine recall was initiated after testing of the product's 18-month stability revealed the medication to be super potent.

"Use of the super potent product would result in a higher than intended lidocaine dose above that intended," the recall notice explains.

Use of the medication could lead to Lidocaine toxicity.

While Teligent had received no reports of illness or other adverse effects related to the use of the affected Lidocaine at the time the recall was announced, use of the product may result in Lidocaine toxicity.

According to experts at the Mayo Clinic Florida and Integris Southwest Medical Center, Lidocaine toxicity may result in low blood pressure, slow heart rate, abnormal heart rhythms, interruptions of the body's natural electrical signals to the heart's ventricles, seizure, heart attack, coma, and death.

If you have the recalled Lidocaine at home, here's what to do.

Teligent is in the process of notifying distributors of its Lidocaine about the recall and arranging for the affected products to be returned.

If you are in possession of the recalled Lidocaine, return it to the location from which it was purchased. If you have questions related to the recall, contact Teligent Pharma, Inc. on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at (856) 697-1441, followed by the star key. You can also email the company at Medical@teligent.com. If you've used the recalled Lidocaine and believe that you've experienced symptoms related to its use, contact a medical provider.

