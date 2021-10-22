If You Have This Meat at Home, Throw It Away Now, USDA Says

With supply chain issues continuing to plague the U.S. as the pandemic rages on, getting everything on your grocery list is becoming a more difficult endeavor for many people. And while you may have eagerly filled up your freezer with your favorite foods in the event of future scarcity, it might be time to start culling some of those products.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) just announced that one company is recalling more than 24,000 pounds of its meat products, and if you have them at home, you should throw them out immediately. Read on to find out if you have the recalled foods at home.

Over 24,000 pounds of lamb are being recalled.

On Oct. 21, the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that approximately 24,461 pounds of frozen raw lamb shoulder products were being recalled.

The lamb was packaged in 33- to 39-lb. cardboard boxes printed with New Zealand establishment seal SPM 135 and shipping mark M1353023.

The foods were shipped to distributors in five states.

The lamb, which was produced in New Zealand, was imported into the U.S. by Jacksonville, Florida-based AAFCO USA.

The products were subsequently sent to distributors in Florida, Michigan, Missouri, New York, and Pennsylvania. They were then shipped to various retail locations, where they were sold to consumers.

The products were not properly inspected.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the lamb products had not undergone a required re-import inspection.

"The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities of imported products," the recall notice states. The recalled products are being removed from stores, and a list of locations where they may have been sold will be published by FSIS once it becomes available.

If you have the recalled lamb at home, don't eat it.

At the time the recall was announced, there had been no reports of illness or injury associated with the recalled lamb. However, due to the lack of inspection, the FSIS recommends that anyone who purchased the affected lamb refrains from eating it.

Instead, either return them to the store from which they were purchased or throw them away. If you have questions related to the recall, contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854.

