If You Shop at Kroger, the FDA Has a New Warning for You

If you consider yourself a regular Kroger shopper, you're not alone. With close to 2,800 stores operating across 35 states, it's the largest supermarket chain in the U.S. But it also means there's a new warning from the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) you should be aware of after it was found that one item sold at Kroger could pose a threat to your health. Read on to see which product is affected and what you should do if you purchased it.

Chicken salad croissants sold at Kroger are being recalled.

On Jan. 3, the FDA announced that GHGA, LLC had issued a voluntary recall on 266 prepackaged chicken salad croissants it had prepared and distributed to Kroger stores. The affected items are packaged in 7.8 oz. clear plastic clamshell cases with UPC 8 26766 15578 1 and marked with the sell-by date 01/04/22 on the front of the package. The FDA specifies that no other GHGA products sold at Kroger are affected by the recall.

The recalled products were sold in Kroger stores in three states.

According to the notice, the recalled items were shipped out to Kroger supermarkets in three states on Dec. 30, 2021. The affected stores are located in Alabama, Georgia, and South Carolina.

The products are being recalled due to potentially dangerous unlisted ingredients.

The FDA states that the recall was initiated after it was discovered that packages of the product might contain tuna salad instead of chicken salad without declaring fish as an ingredient. Fortunately, while no illnesses or injuries related to the consumption of the food items had been reported at the time the recall was announced, the notice warns that "people who are allergic to fish run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product."

Recent legislation has changed the way food must be labeled for safety reasons. The Food Allergy Safety, Treatment, Education, and Research (FASTER) Act, requiring "Big 8" allergens including fish such as tuna to be disclosed as allergens on all packaged food regulated by the FDA, was signed into law on Apr. 23, 2021 and will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

Customers who purchased the products should return them to Kroger for a full refund.

According to the recall notice, the GHGA, LLC says that any customers with fish allergies who purchased the products shouldn't eat them. Instead, they should return the sandwiches to the Kroger location where they were purchased for a full refund, even without a receipt.

Customers with questions or concerns about the product can contact GHGA, LLC by calling 888-449-9386. The line is open on weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PST.

