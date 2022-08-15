Whether you're toasting up a couple of slices for breakfast, making a sandwich for lunch, or putting out dinner rolls on the table at the end of the day, bread has remained a dietary staple for many people for thousands of years. And from freshly home-baked loaves to store-bought versions of your favorite styles, a kitchen can feel especially empty if you ever run low on the beloved baked good. But now, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has warned that the public should avoid eating specific breads made by a popular brand. Read on to see which items are part of a massive recall.

READ THIS NEXT: If You Have This Soup in Your Pantry, Get Rid of It, FDA Warns.

The latest warning from the agency is related to another recent recall.

Food and beverage recalls can sometimes grow in scope if a widely used ingredient is involved. For example, a recall issued by J.M. Smucker Co. in May eventually expanded to include dozens of products that contained peanut butter potentially contaminated with dangerous Salmonella bacteria.

On July 29, the FDA issued another wide-reaching recall when Lyons Magnus LLC said it was pulling 53 of its coffee drinks, non-dairy milks, and protein drinks from shelves due to health concerns. The affected products include the popular Oatly Oat Milk Barista Edition, as well as products made by the brands Aloha, Glucerna, Imperial, Intelligentsia, Kate Farms, Lyons Barista Style, Lyons Ready Care, MRE, Pirq, Premier Protein, and Stumptown. Weeks later, the agency expanded the recall to 88 items, adding products from Cafe Grump, Tone It Up, Uproot, Organic Valley, Sated, Rejuvenate, Optimum Nutrition, Sweetie Pie Organics, Ensure Harvest, PediaSure Harvest, and Kate Farms.

Now, another product with ties to the company is being pulled from shelves.

A popular bread company is now recalling three of its products.

On Aug. 13, the FDA announced that baked goods company King's Hawaiian had issued a voluntary recall on some of its products. The foods in question use an ingredient from Lyons Magnus and could pose a potential health threat.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

The recalled items include its Pretzel Slider Buns, Pretzel Hamburger Buns, and Pretzel Bites. You can find the complete list of lot codes used to identify the affected items on the FDA's notice.

The agency clarifies that no other King's Hawaiian products are affected by the recall. It says the company will "will resume producing all pretzel products once the company has ensured all current product has been disposed of and has confirmed the safety of all ingredients."

For more consumer alerts sent right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

The company pulled the baked goods from shelves after discovering potential bacterial contamination.

The agency reports that the recall was issued after the company discovered an ingredient used in the products could be contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum bacteria. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Cronobacter can be found in dry foods, including infant formula, powdered milk, herbal teas, and starches. While infection is rare, it can be especially dangerous for people who are 65 or older or are immunocompromised, causing severe bloodstream infections or meningitis, which is the medical term for inflammation of the lining of the brain and spine.

Similarly, the CDC says that Clostridium botulinum rarely causes illness in people. However, it can cause vomiting, nausea, stomach pain, and diarrhea in those who do become sick after consuming the microorganism.

Here's what you should do if you purchased the recalled bread products.

According to the FDA, no illnesses related to the products have been reported, nor have any pathogens been discovered in sampled products. However, the agency is advising anyone who purchased any products that are part of the King's Hawaiian recall to dispose of them immediately.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact the company by calling 877-695-4227 on weekdays between 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PT. They can also use this number to request replacement product.