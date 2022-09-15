King Charles III has one of the most difficult jobs right now. To simultaneously mourn the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, move into a new home, and transition to the biggest job promotion of his life, from Prince to King. Unfortunately, like most other people, Charles cannot take any time off. According to some experts, the King is off to a rocky start – especially seeing as though his mother was one of the most beloved royal leaders of all time.

1 The Queen Was Known to Treat Her Staff Well

The Queen was known to treat her staff with the utmost respect. In fact, the majority of her former employees regularly share warm and uplifting stories about her modesty, sense of humor, and humane treatment of everyone from those who worked for her to those she encountered on the street.

2 There Was an Incident with Charles and a Tray of Pens

Unfortunately, Charles' reign as King hasn't gotten off to a great start. During his ascension council, the new King appears to chastise one of his staff members for failing to clear his desk. In it, a frustrated Charles feverishly gestures to have his employee remove a tray of pens to make room for him to sign documents. Keep reading to learn more and see the video.

3 People Are Lashing Out at Him for His Behavior

Twitter erupted after the clip was shared. "This is the real Charles you can't hide who you are this is how he's been treating the servants for years with such little respect. Fanning his finger to clean the desk off and move the object. Showing your real Arrogance you will fail it's in the cards." Added another: "Manners cost nothing!"

4 Also, His Staff Learned They May Lose Their Jobs

The pen situation was only the tip of the iceberg. While the entire country has been mourning Queen Elizabeth's death, up to 100 staff members at Clarence House, where the King and Queen Consort have lived for many years, have just learned that they may lose their jobs, according to a new report from the Guardian. The report claims that their services will no longer be needed when Charles and Camilla move out.

5 "Everybody Is Absolutely Livid"

According to the source, a letter from Sir Clive Alderton, the King's top aide, was sent out. "Everybody is absolutely livid, including private secretaries and the senior team. All the staff have been working late every night since Thursday, to be met with this. People were visibly shaken by it," said a source.

6 Clarence House Will be Closed Down

"The change in role for our principals will also mean change for our household … The portfolio of work previously undertaken in this household supporting the former Prince of Wales's personal interests, former activities and household operations will no longer be carried out, and the household … at Clarence House will be closed down. It is therefore expected that the need for the posts principally based at Clarence House, whose work supports these areas will no longer be needed," it reads. "I appreciate that this is unsettling news and I wanted to let you know of the support that is available at this point."