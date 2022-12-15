Extra

King Charles May Have No Choice but to Trigger the "Nuclear Option" Against Harry and Meghan, Insider Claims

If the final three episodes attack the family, King Charles is reportedly ready to take action.

By Sharon Naomi Blacksmith
December 15, 2022
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were working on a docuseries with Netflix, using the opportunity to tell their side of the story, the world has been wondering what bombshells the controversial couple would drop. As both Harry and Meghan have maintained they experienced everything from mistreatment to racism during their short time working as members of the Royal Family as a married couple in a number of interviews, many expected that The Firm would be in the line of fire when the show was released.

However, to the world's surprise, the first three episodes of Harry & Meghan were not as hostile toward Harry's family as expected. But with the final three episodes hitting the streaming service on Thursday, some believe that the couple was saving their ammunition until the end. And, if this is the case, King Charles has a plan, according to an insider. 

The King Has a Plan, Insider Says

According to an insider, the King will trigger a "nuclear option" against the couple if the second part of the docuseries attacks them. And his plan pretty much excludes them from joining the family in any capacity. 

The Latest Trailer Implies an Attack on the Royal Family

"The second trailer for the Netflix series Harry and Meghan contained a clip of Harry talking about 'a dirty game' and their lawyer saying 'there was a war against Meghan to suit other people's agendas'. These comments did not appear in the early episodes," Richard Fitzwilliams tells The Daily Express.

Insider Believes There Might Be Direct Attacks on Senior Royals

"Although they were the subject of barbed comments and accused of 'unconscious bias,' there were no direct attacks on senior royals in the first three episodes," Fitzwilliams continues. "However, although it was clear that the enormous pressure from the media was pivotal to their decision to step down as senior working royals, the next three episodes are likely to give more details."

If It Does, the Palace Will Likely React, Insider Claims

"This seems certain to involve attacks on courtiers. Whether it indicts members of the royal family individually is the big question," Fitzwilliams says. "If so, what, one wonders, could they do in response as this will go worldwide and be very damaging." He adds: "Any attacks will concern the Palace but on anonymous courtiers it's not so important. The Palace cannot respond point by point. A statement even in extremis would mean little."

He Could Cut Off "All Contact" with Them, Insider Claims

What would the King do? "Not inviting them to the Coronation and cutting off all contact is a nuclear option but the only real one if the coming episodes and Harry's memoir go beyond the pale!" according to Fitzwilliams. 

